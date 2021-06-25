Taliban offensives Going on Unabated Against the Beleaguered Afghan forces

Over the course of last 24 hours ( Thursday 7PM- Friday 7AM) the Afghan government registered 81 Taliban attacks in 19 provinces and 51 districts across Afghanistan.As a token of solidarity the USAF bombed a few TB positions.Taliban putting more pressure onPul e Khomri city.More BAD news for the coalition forces.Pir sayed Muqtader, district governor of Ishkamesh of Takhar province has been killed after critical injuries. He was one of the key commander in fighting against the Taliban in Takhar.