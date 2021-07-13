What's new

Taliban NVG sniper attack on ANA outpost

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,839
3
9,179
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
If this indeed is the true video of recent events in Afghanistan.
This would be devastating for the morale of ANA soldiers.
I think Taliban have gone "high tech". This is not good for anyone opposing them.
 
D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 30, 2018
74
0
76
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
crankthatskunk said:
If this indeed is the true video of recent events in Afghanistan.
This would be devastating for the morale of ANA soldiers.
I think Taliban have gone "high tech". This is not good for anyone opposing them.
Click to expand...
Even USA could not beat them than do you think these ladyboys and Bastards in ANA could beat them?

The only option is to run away. As Fawad Chaudry said we not allow any kind of Afghan or ANA in Pakistan again like 2000s.
 
Malik Alashter

Malik Alashter

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2012
4,386
-1
4,697
Country
Iraq
Location
United States
I pray for ANA to defeat Taliban and its supporters Ya Allah Amen I swear I will pray when I see Taliban Defeated
I'm waiting to see these cockroaches dealt with.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom