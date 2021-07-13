Taliban NVG sniper attack on ANA outpost

crankthatskunk said: If this indeed is the true video of recent events in Afghanistan.

This would be devastating for the morale of ANA soldiers.

I think Taliban have gone "high tech". This is not good for anyone opposing them. Click to expand...

Even USA could not beat them than do you think these ladyboys and Bastards in ANA could beat them?The only option is to run away. As Fawad Chaudry said we not allow any kind of Afghan or ANA in Pakistan again like 2000s.