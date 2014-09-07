What's new

Taliban may legalize 'cannabis processing

Taliban may legalize ‘cannabis processing


by The Frontier Post





KABUL (Tolo News): The Taliban have signed a deal with Australia’s Cpharm company that is willing to invest $450,000,000.00 in the cannabis processing industry in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson tweeted. Qari Saeed Khosty, the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry has said that the deal has been finalized and its work may start within days.

The company will use process cannabis for medical purposes and will be provided with thousands of acres of land of cannabis, Khosty said. The cannabis production and processing will be legally contracted with Cpharm, he added. But, on the other hand, Cpharma, an Australian medical consulting firm rejects any kind of involvement in the cannabis deal with the Taliban, the company said in a press release.

We have become aware overnight of numerous media articles stating that Cpharm in Australia has been involved in a deal with the Taliban to be involved in the supply of cannabis in a cream. We have been contacted today by numerous media outlets around the world regarding this.Cpharma said in a statement.

The company further added that they do not manufacture or supply anything. We provide a medical advice service to the pharmaceutical industry within Australia. We have no products on the ARTG. We have no connection with cannabis or the Taliban. We have no idea where the Taliban media release has come from and want to assure everyone that it should not be connected to Cpharm Pty Ltd Australia. The company added in a media advisory statement.

This comes as the Taliban had earlier committed to crack down on cannabis and opium processing in Afghanistan and will not allow formers to get engaged in the drug production business.

Afghanistan is currently going through an economic and humanitarian crisis with over 95% population below the poverty line for months now and this is the first initiative announced by the Taliban, however, it was widely criticized by the Afghan social media users. The Taliban took power in Afghanistan by force on August 15, 2021, despite the international partners’ urges to return to power through a political settlement which was negotiated for months in Doha, Qatar with the delegation both from the Taliban and the Afghan government sides.
 
Also "Laundaa prostitution ". Well why not follow the Netherlands model fully?
They have cannabis legalised and so is prostitution.
Both are great sources of income for the country?
 
How would Islamic countries turn a clearly haram product like cannabis into halal? It's a can of worms for Islamic countries in dealing with it.

Also "Laundaa prostitution ". Well why not follow the Netherlands model fully?
They have cannabis legalised and so is prostitution.
Both are great sources of income for the country?
Yes and possible.

I found the following two articles interesting:

Dutch Earn EU400 million annually through cannabis sales.
The Netherlands wants sex workers to charge a 19% sales tax per transaction.

The US has already legalized marijuana in many states. Sports gambling was the next big vice to be legalized by the states. I think prostitution might be the next big thing.

People are realizing that the war on vice is a losing battle where billions are spent with very little in return. Better to legalize it, regulate it, and tax it.

This is easy for the West to accomplish but extremely difficult for Islamic countries.
 
Jeez for how long do we have to tolerate this false flager Indian our amidst.. Change flags
 
Drugs for medical use aren’t haram in Islam. If they were you would probably be dead right now.
We have made hemp farming legal which is a step in the right direction
But even for that our uneducated population can’t tell the difference between hemp and weed and thinks you can get high off hemp when hemp is purely for medical uses or for fiber to make clothes or building materials.
Very good step. They should grow medical opium and supply it to medical companies to use in medicines as well since Afghanistan already produces a lot of opium but uses it mostly for haram purposes
 
Drugs for medical use aren’t haram in Islam. If they were you would probably be dead right now.


We have made hemp farming legal which is a step in the right direction
But even for that our uneducated population can’t tell the difference between hemp and weed and thinks you can get high off hemp when hemp is purely for medical uses or for fiber to make clothes or building materials.


Very good step. They should grow medical opium and supply it to medical companies to use in medicines as well since Afghanistan already produces a lot of opium but uses it mostly for haram purposes
did it for textile- purely economic reasons
 
If Californian ultra liberal LGBTQ+ can, so do the ultra conservative Taliban….

If you keep on traveling toward the West you’ll end up being in the East….

Nothing can give “high”s to the White folks like the Afgan stuffs! And, the White folks need to continuously live in a “Adventure” filled the Paradise of Shaddad!!! And, they need to make their nights short filled with “sweet dreams”…,
 
