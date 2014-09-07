Taliban may legalize ‘cannabis processing
by The Frontier Post
KABUL (Tolo News): The Taliban have signed a deal with Australia’s Cpharm company that is willing to invest $450,000,000.00 in the cannabis processing industry in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson tweeted. Qari Saeed Khosty, the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry has said that the deal has been finalized and its work may start within days.
The company will use process cannabis for medical purposes and will be provided with thousands of acres of land of cannabis, Khosty said. The cannabis production and processing will be legally contracted with Cpharm, he added. But, on the other hand, Cpharma, an Australian medical consulting firm rejects any kind of involvement in the cannabis deal with the Taliban, the company said in a press release.
We have become aware overnight of numerous media articles stating that Cpharm in Australia has been involved in a deal with the Taliban to be involved in the supply of cannabis in a cream. We have been contacted today by numerous media outlets around the world regarding this.Cpharma said in a statement.
The company further added that they do not manufacture or supply anything. We provide a medical advice service to the pharmaceutical industry within Australia. We have no products on the ARTG. We have no connection with cannabis or the Taliban. We have no idea where the Taliban media release has come from and want to assure everyone that it should not be connected to Cpharm Pty Ltd Australia. The company added in a media advisory statement.
This comes as the Taliban had earlier committed to crack down on cannabis and opium processing in Afghanistan and will not allow formers to get engaged in the drug production business.
Afghanistan is currently going through an economic and humanitarian crisis with over 95% population below the poverty line for months now and this is the first initiative announced by the Taliban, however, it was widely criticized by the Afghan social media users. The Taliban took power in Afghanistan by force on August 15, 2021, despite the international partners’ urges to return to power through a political settlement which was negotiated for months in Doha, Qatar with the delegation both from the Taliban and the Afghan government sides.
