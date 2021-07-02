Taliban Manning Border posts of Ghaki Pass and Ghashi Kandaw near Bajaur

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
The Taliban have reached the border with Pakistan near Bajaur in Kunar. In the past 24 hours they have managed to capture many border posts resulting in the seizure of huge weapons caches and the guards fleeing to Pakistan. They lowered the "Afghanistan's flag" on the border and raised their own flag.
Three Afghan military posts in Ghashi Kandaw area of Marawara District Kunar Province bordering Pakistan were also captured.
