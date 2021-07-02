What's new

Taliban Manning Border posts of Ghaki Pass and Ghashi Kandaw near Bajaur

The Taliban have reached the border with Pakistan near Bajaur in Kunar. In the past 24 hours they have managed to capture many border posts resulting in the seizure of huge weapons caches and the guards fleeing to Pakistan. They lowered the "Afghanistan's flag" on the border and raised their own flag.
1625256455263.png


1625256469839.png


Three Afghan military posts in Ghashi Kandaw area of Marawara District Kunar Province bordering Pakistan were also captured.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1411035725252943876
 
Brother I don't want to talk too much here, our two enemies in the East and the West are being taken care of by our friends permanantly!!!!!
 
Ya forget about 6 months. At this rate the taliban will takeover Afghanistan within 6 weeks.
 
Imagine Taliban calling in for an air strike, JF-17 Thunders come out of nowhere and vaporize Indian sponsored terrorists.
 
