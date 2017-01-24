Taliban leader among Hazara Shias of afghanistan: we are not ISIS

گروه طالبان با شیعیان افغانستان چه خواهد کرد؟ + فیلم عضو ارشد طالبان گفت: بسیاری تبلیغ می‌کنند که امارت اسلامی دشمن تشیع است؛ اما اعلام می‌کنیم که همه شیعیان، کشورهای جهان و بخصوصی همسایگان ما (ایران) بدانند که امارت اسلامی افغانستان نظریه داعشی ندارد.

Mashreghnews agency recently obtained a video of a speech by a Taliban leader in which Maulvi Amir Khan Mottaqi, a senior member of Council and a veteran Taliban diplomat, met with Hazara tribal leaders to provide thoughtful answers to doubts about Afghanistan's future and the Taliban's relationship when it comes to Hazara Shias of Afghanistan.

Although reports of the Taliban liberating various cities did not indicate any attack on Shiite lives or their property; But the American media is frighteningly trying to divide Shiites and Sunnis. Foreign media outlets have portrayed the Taliban as a criminal and bloodthirsty group that has killed Shiites since taking power in Afghanistan. This old British policy of creating psychological tension between Islamic religions is widely propagated.