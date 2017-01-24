What's new

Taliban leader among Hazara Shias of afghanistan: we are not ISIS

www.mashreghnews.ir

گروه طالبان با شیعیان افغانستان چه خواهد کرد؟ + فیلم

عضو ارشد طالبان گفت: بسیاری تبلیغ می‌کنند که امارت اسلامی دشمن تشیع است؛ اما اعلام می‌کنیم که همه شیعیان، کشورهای جهان و بخصوصی همسایگان ما (ایران) بدانند که امارت اسلامی افغانستان نظریه داعشی ندارد.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir

Although reports of the Taliban liberating various cities did not indicate any attack on Shiite lives or their property; But the American media is frighteningly trying to divide Shiites and Sunnis. Foreign media outlets have portrayed the Taliban as a criminal and bloodthirsty group that has killed Shiites since taking power in Afghanistan. This old British policy of creating psychological tension between Islamic religions is widely propagated.

Mashreghnews agency recently obtained a video of a speech by a Taliban leader in which Maulvi Amir Khan Mottaqi, a senior member of Council and a veteran Taliban diplomat, met with Hazara tribal leaders to provide thoughtful answers to doubts about Afghanistan's future and the Taliban's relationship when it comes to Hazara Shias of Afghanistan.

Watch the videos in the provided link. Credit, Mashreghnews
 
@BHarwana @Nasr
Bros, what do you think? This is a good news.

The main headlines of Taliban leader's Speech
The Taliban seek national unity
They want Afghanistan to be like Iraq
We do not want to be servants of the Americans
We are not ISIS
 
