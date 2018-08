Some people will never learn.ISIS and USA are partners?1. They are such good partners that US went as far as to destroy an ISIS hideout with MOAB (most powerful conventional bomb in existence) in Nangarhar in 2017:2. They are such good partners that US decimated ISIS ranks across Iraq and Syria with thousands of strikes since 2014:Full read: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-27838034 3. They are such good partners that US decimated ISIS Capital Raqqa in Syria in 2017:Related news item: https://news.vice.com/en_us/article...is-locals-dont-know-if-theyll-ever-rebuild-it 4. They are such good partners that ISIS-K attempted to sabotage elections in Kabul with suicide attacks in 2018:---Baas karr dey yaar. Kitan jhoot bolna hai.Syrian news agencies are responsible for spreading falsehood about cooperation between US and ISIS:Spreading falsehood is against tenants of Islam, and Allah Almighty have forbidden this practice: https://www.al-islam.org/islamic-mo...urah-hujurat-jafar-subhani/sin-making-rumours Khuda ka khauf karr aab.---US and Taliban have established communications recently: https://www.ft.com/content/aa75af98-93bf-11e8-b67b-b8205561c3fe And now Taliban is trying to clear ISIS-K elements in different sectors of Afghanistan. Writing is on the wall.Absolutely ZERO evidence of US supporting ISIS-K in these engagements, and otherwise.