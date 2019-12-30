What's new

Taliban Knocking at the Gates of Kabul

The Taliban Blitzkrieg in recent days has surely been far brisker and less devastating than the German one in World War 2. The speed at which the districts, Regional capitals and now the major cities have capitulated is not only mind-boggling but also a marvel for the military tacticians and historians to learn.

The last and the Grandest feat for the Taliban will be the fall of Kabul, as it is the seat of power for the entire country. But before taking Kabul the Taliban have to take its neighbouring districts and provinces.
1628785035766.png


From the above map, the provinces surrounding greater Kabul are Parwan and Kapisa to the North, Wardak and Logar to the West and South respectively and Laghman and Nangarhar to the East. Currently, the Taliban have taken Baghlan up North, Gazni to the South and non to the East. It must be noted that all the provinces near Kabul and districts in Kabul are much heavily fortified and are termed as the bastions of the Afghan regime.

HOW LONG BEFORE THE FALL OF KABUL
This is a million-dollar question, depending on how long the regime can survive besieged without essential supplies, fuel and ammunition. It must be noted that Kabul is well supplied unlike the rest of the country via Torkham and Kabul airport.
In the past Gulbadin Hikmatyar and Mula Omar completely cut off all supplies to the city before the final assault.

KNOCKING AT THE GATES OF KABUL
The Taliban after taking Gazni have moved towards Logar province with lightning speed.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1425837621339516928
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1425830487474413594
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1425838427837186052

Very soon we will hear Taliban activities in Wardak and Parwan, the US is also mulling at evacuating its embassy staff in Kabul, which is a bad omen for the regime. The Kabul Govt has also come up with a power-sharing formula, this offer may be a bit too late as the Taliban are now sensing a complete rout of the regime in the near future.
 
Taliban move closer to Afghan capital after taking Ghazni city
www.arabnews.com

Taliban take Herat as Afghan forces retreat; insurgents capture gateway Ghazni

HERAT: The Taliban took over Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city, on Thursday and also seized another key district capital just 150 kilometers (95 miles) from Kabul. A senior security source from Herat told AFP that government forces and administration officials had retreated to an army...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
 
Taliban will encircle kabul and then offer a last chance negotiations to ghani administration. Taking kabul wont be difficult but it will incur massive casualties. The puppet regime might actually want a slaughter.
This ghani regime are scum actually. An afghan businessman frnd of mine went to kabul a few years ago as part of a delegation that represented afghan businessmen that resided in Pakistan, mostly refugees that came in 80s. He told me that main request of the delegation from ashraf ghani in the meeting was to smooth business relations with Pakistan, issues of goods at border and overall business enhancement policies. He said i was astonished to hear the reply of the president of the country. Ashraf ghani told them that ur asking me to ask Pakistan to facilitate u guys n enhance business while i actually want Pakistan to kick all of u out and burn n destroy ur businesses. My friend said that day i realized his regime wants hatred and war and more chaos.
 
Its interesting how not-surprised the Americans are at this rapid capitulation. It seems they knew the facade that is Afghan Army first hand.
 
cocomo said:
Its interesting how not-surprised the Americans are at this rapid capitulation. It seems they knew the facade that is Afghan Army first hand.
Click to expand...
My exact thoughts as well.... I think over they 20 years of American occupation they learnt the hard way that the Kabul government were a lost cause.... So they just packed up and decided to leave ....

The American evacuation of the Bagram Airbase without even informing the Kabul government was a telltale sign that they didn't consider the afghan Kabul government as credible reliable allies.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1425929102834507784
Click to expand...
5000 RAW terrorist evacuated before ISI pulls their nails out one by one...
 
