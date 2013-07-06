Log in
Taliban heading towards Kandahar in captured ANA vehicles
Thread starter
SecularNationalist
Start date
29 minutes ago
SecularNationalist
SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
5,064
-4
8,064
Country
Location
29 minutes ago
#1
MisterSyed
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Aug 7, 2021
8
0
3
Country
Location
23 minutes ago
#2
These people look really well armed , I reckon that these are Taliban , Also the Guy is saying Commando , I Think these are ANA Commandos..
Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,866
2
118,524
Country
Location
19 minutes ago
#3
if we count daily one capital how many days it will take ? 34 right ?
