Taliban have entered Mehtarlam capital of Laghman province

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 8,090
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
Indeed, haven't moved from my PC since morning.The landscape has changed completely.
Have family there who can give us their ground opinion?Laghman is my birth province. The pashtuns there are historically anti-Taliban but it seems to have changed now.
Most moved to Kabul. Some distant family there but not really in contact with them. The distant family lives in Alishang anyways, a region of Laghman which has been under Taliban control for several years now.Have family there who can give us their ground opinion?
Laghman is a Tajik dominated province, your avatar suggests you may be an Uzbek or a Turkman Afghan!Most moved to Kabul.