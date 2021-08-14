What's new

Taliban have entered Mehtarlam capital of Laghman province

PakFactor said:
Have family there who can give us their ground opinion?
Most moved to Kabul. Some distant family there but not really in contact with them. The distant family lives in Alishang anyways, a region of Laghman which has been under Taliban control for several years now.
 
