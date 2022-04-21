What's new

Taliban have a major insurgency on their hands, many attacks in the past 2 days

Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
764
0
1,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
“Unknown armed attackers opened fire and shot dead 3 Taliban soldiers at the Mewa Mandi ( fruit market ) in Jalalabad city.Attackers fled the site of the attack.” - Bilal Sarwary

"A roadside bomb blast in Nangarhar has killed four Taliban militants" - Hasht e Subh Daily

“An NGO was distributing food, people had gathered in big numbers. A powerful&big explosion took places during the distribution. There are casualties&fatalities, victims are poor people who were trying to receive aid.” - Bilal Sarwary

Ongoing explosions and gunfire in Mazar city, Balkh - Aamaj News

Heavy clashes in the capital of Panjshir province - Aamaj News

"50 killed, 100 wounded in Mazar city mosque blast" - Hasht e Subh Daily

"Two children wounded as a result of an explosion in Kabul" - Aamaj News

"Two Taliban fighters killed in gun attack in Dasht-e-Qala, Takhar" - Hasht e Subh Daily

A car carrying Taliban hit with MIED in Kabul, 5 casualties - Khaama Press

& more. Afghanistan seems to be heading for a civil war. I'm sure they can handle, after all, they defeated two supa powas.
 
Last edited:
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,302
17
22,125
Country
India
Location
India
It's time for the Taliban to go back to the mountains and do for 1000 years whatever they did there. Or there can go to the countries of their enablers : NATO and Qatar.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,302
17
22,125
Country
India
Location
India
lastofthepatriots said:
You should go fly out to Afghanistan and explain to them the benefits of communism/socialism .
Click to expand...

There is already the Solidarity Party of Afghanistan which tries to explain to Afghans the benefits of Socialism / Communism. The below monument was erected by the SPA some years ago in memory of the girl Farkhunda who was lynched by a mob which was incited by a mullah who claimed that the girl had committed "blasphemy" :
farkhunda-monument-17-march-16.jpg


Perhaps you should fly out to Afghanistan to explain to the Afghans the benefits of living under the rule of the hyper-evolved Taliban. :)
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,199
-20
15,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
jamahir said:
There is already the Solidarity Party of Afghanistan which tries to explain to Afghans the benefits of Socialism / Communism. The below monument was erected by the SPA some years ago in memory of the girl Farkhunda who was lynched by a mob which was incited by a mullah who claimed that the girl had committed "blasphemy" :
farkhunda-monument-17-march-16.jpg


Perhaps you should fly out to Afghanistan to explain to the Afghans the benefits of living under the rule of the hyper-evolved Taliban. :)
Click to expand...

I’m not worried about Afghanistan. The Afghan people can make their own decisions for themselves.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,302
17
22,125
Country
India
Location
India
SuvarnaTeja said:
View attachment 836459
Click to expand...

Oh there are many Jamahirs. The SPA has 30,000 of them in Afghanistan. In Libya there are many, so in Russia, Palestine, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Turkey, Britain etc.

lastofthepatriots said:
I’m not worried about Afghanistan. The Afghan people can make their own decisions for themselves.
Click to expand...

So, why did Zia ul Haq and the Saudis poke their noses in Afghanistan in the 1980s when the Afghans had made their own decision to allow a progressive governance system for their country ?
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,765
-20
25,839
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jamahir said:
Oh there are many Jamahirs. The SPA has 30,000 of them in Afghanistan. In Libya there are many, so in Russia, Palestine, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Turkey, Britain etc.



So, why did Zia ul Haq and the Saudis poke their noses in Afghanistan in the 1980s when the Afghans had made their own decision to allow a progressive governance system for their country ?
Click to expand...

Because it was a threat to Pakistan
 
Omar Al-Deek

Omar Al-Deek

FULL MEMBER
Aug 28, 2019
454
0
543
Country
Mexico
Location
United States
jamahir said:
Oh there are many Jamahirs. The SPA has 30,000 of them in Afghanistan. In Libya there are many, so in Russia, Palestine, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Turkey, Britain etc.



So, why did Zia ul Haq and the Saudis poke their noses in Afghanistan in the 1980s when the Afghans had made their own decision to allow a progressive governance system for their country ?
Click to expand...

The jamahirs are a marginal presence in the Muslim world. Maybe you should learn Spanish and come to Latin America. Jamahirs run like half the governments, it might be like jannah for you. You could be like the Bengali who came to Mexico around the 1910's and ended up being the founder of the Mexican Communist party.
 
S

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
179
0
302
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sharam karo. Celebrating martyrdom of a few Muslim brothers? If it was TTP then it would have make sense. Afghan taliban ne Hamara kia bigaara hai?
 
Omar Al-Deek

Omar Al-Deek

FULL MEMBER
Aug 28, 2019
454
0
543
Country
Mexico
Location
United States
hussain0216 said:
Because it was a threat to Pakistan
Click to expand...

As much criminal stuff as the US has done- no reasonable person wants communism. It's pretty understandable to have collaborated with the US in the Cold War days. Islam is inherently at odds with Communism. Back then US to some extent stood for anti-Communism, these days it pretty much just stands for homoism.
 
S

Shaheen123

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 25, 2022
77
0
137
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan should help the poor hazaras and other minorities, I know Pakistan isn't the greatest place for shias/hazaras but its still miles better than Afghanistan. Even the recent bombing in peshawar in the shia mosque was done by an afghan who was part of IS-K, not a Pakistani.
 
L

Longhorn

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 22, 2019
2,339
3
3,482
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jamahir said:
Oh there are many Jamahirs. The SPA has 30,000 of them in Afghanistan. In Libya there are many, so in Russia, Palestine, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Turkey, Britain etc.



So, why did Zia ul Haq and the Saudis poke their noses in Afghanistan in the 1980s when the Afghans had made their own decision to allow a progressive governance system for their country ?
Click to expand...
Zia ul Haq didn't poke his nose in until the Afghan communists invited their Russian communist comrades in to threaten our borders.
I hate General Zia for a lot of things but his response to the Russians in Afghanistan was exactly what he needed to do in order to protect the integrity of Pakistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

W
Multiple explosions rock Kabul high school
Replies
10
Views
292
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
ejaz007
19 dead, 50 wounded in Kabul hospital attack: official
Replies
5
Views
499
Solidify
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Taliban captures three Afghan provincial capitals in single day
Replies
6
Views
663
crankthatskunk
crankthatskunk
JackTheRipper
Taliban's chief military strategist killed in Kabul hospital attack
Replies
1
Views
390
TNT
TNT
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Taliban takes on ISKP, its most serious foe in Afghanistan
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom