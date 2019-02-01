What's new

Taliban has to stop occupation in Afghanistan, Erdoğan says

The Taliban must stop its occupation of Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated on Monday, underlining that it is utilizing the wrong approach.

"The Taliban should end the occupation of the soil of their brothers," Erdoğan stated in a press conference upon his departure to Northern Cyprus.

The insurgents capitalized on the final stages of the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across the country.

The group is now believed to control roughly half of the nation's 400 districts, several important border crossings as well as having laid siege to a string of vital provincial capitals.

The U.S.-led military coalition has been on the ground in Afghanistan for nearly two decades following an invasion launched in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.



Fears are growing that Afghan forces will be overwhelmed without vital coalition air support, allowing for a complete Taliban military takeover or the start of a multisided civil war in a country awash with weapons following nearly four decades of fighting.

Erdoğan stated further that Turkey plans to talk with the Taliban over Kabul airport.

Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always consisted of noncombatant troops, has offered to guard the airport as questions remain on how security will be assured along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to the capital Kabul. The security of the airport is crucial for the operation of diplomatic missions out of Afghanistan as Western forces pull out.

The airport is in a strategic location close to the Afghan presidential palace and foreign diplomatic missions in Kabul and is the only place from which to evacuate diplomats in emergency situations.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has called for a fair burden-sharing of the task given that "uninterrupted, safe operation of the airport is indispensable for the continued presence of diplomatic missions in Afghanistan."

At the end of a series of meetings with NATO leaders on the sidelines of the alliance summit in June, Erdoğan stated that Turkey was seeking Pakistani and Hungarian involvement in the mission in Afghanistan following the departure of the U.S.-led NATO force.

However, the Taliban have opposed Ankara's proposal, saying that Turkey should also withdraw its troops in line with the 2020 deal for the pullout.

The turkish leader needs to stay within the confines of his country's borders and mind his own business. The turkish leader should also stop behaving like NATO's Shoeshine Boy. The people of turkey need leadership which represents them and not NATO.

Afghanistan is a Sovereign State and does not need any country telling it what it may or may not do. Turkey has no business talking about Afghanistan, unless Erdogan wants to jeapordize it's relationship with Afghanistan or Pakistan.

Don't cross the line, period.
 
Dear Turkey, stay away from this. Let Pakistan deal with it.
Erdogan should come and stop them. Lead the line himself.
You should not go by the statements. They are given out to keep the West out of Afghanistan and for publicity purposes.

Pakistan, Taliban & Turkiye are on the same page. We should go by the deep partnership that Pakistan-Turkiye-Taliban have on the ground.
 
He really shouldn’t comment on the situation. You can’t say this and hope the Taliban will have good relations with you.
 
You know... Why doesn't the IEA and the Ghani govt negotiate a ceasefire and try to pursue peace rather than conflict. I mean... The ANA is going to get outperformed no matter what. At this point in time I would just lay down my arms and pursue a peaceful path
 
You know... Why doesn't the IEA and the Ghani govt negotiate a ceasefire and try to pursue peace rather than conflict. I mean... The ANA is going to get outperformed no matter what. At this point in time I would just lay down my arms and pursue a peaceful path
Taliban is not even negotiating anymore - they've realised they can win this on the battle field.
A few dozens TB2s delivered ASAP would give the government some much needed breathing room and maybe force Taliban back to the negotiation table
 
Mr Erdogan needs to shut up and worry about the 200 Turkish soldiers he wants to leave in A-Stan. Don't be surprised if Taliban very soon turn them into lean Turkey Sandwiches for lunch.
 
Turkey have started to talk to the taliban through qatar and Pakistan but initially the taliban are insisting that Turkey being part of NATO is part of the occupiers and have to leave.
 
Taliban is not even negotiating anymore - they've realised they can win this on the battle field.
A few dozens TB2s delivered ASAP would give the government some much needed breathing room and maybe force Taliban back to the negotiation table
Taliban is adopting the correct strategy.

ANA are cowards and snakes.

They should leave Afghanistan. Afghanistan is the land of Pushtuns not the land of Uzbeks, Tajiks etc.
 
