What's new

Taliban has taken over the Norwegian Embassy in Kabul, wine bottles are to be smashed and children's books destroyed

Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
12,940
3
13,141
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
well didn't Norway evacuated their embassy ?
and yes gun are less dangerous than wines . just think who is more dangerous a drunk man or one man with gun but intact judgement ?
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,288
15
20,524
Country
India
Location
India
Right, destroying wine is ever so more important for the Taliban than beginning to build homes for the four million homeless people in Afghanistan. "Islamic" Emirate of Afghanistan indeed. :rolleyes:

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE, since you are spamming the forum with "Taliban is so great" threads what will you say of my statement ?
 
N

Novus ordu seclorum

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2021
653
0
276
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,288
15
20,524
Country
India
Location
India
313ghazi said:
Most of your country shits on the street. Maybe you should look where you are stepping rather than worrying about Afghanistan.
Click to expand...
I often write about problems in my country including farmer suicides. But why are you getting irritated if I complain about the Taliban ?
 
P

patero

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2016
530
0
438
Country
New Zealand
Location
New Zealand
truthfollower said:
Taliban has now taken over the Norwegian Embassy in Kabul. Say they will return it to us later. But first wine bottles are to be smashed and childrens’ books destroyed. Guns apparently less dangerous. Foto: Aftenposten, Norway

View attachment 776551

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1435453343737028608
Click to expand...
That is one sober looking group. In fact sober is merely the absence of alchohol, these guys look like the exact opposite of drunk. Must be great fun at parties.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,288
15
20,524
Country
India
Location
India
patero said:
That is one sober looking group. In fact sober is merely the absence of alchohol, these guys look like the exact opposite of drunk. Must be great fun at parties.
Click to expand...
Oh they are drunk but not on alcohol but on power tripping and on their overconfidence about their (mis)interpretation of Islam.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,142
40
20,895
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jamahir said:
I often write about problems in my country including farmer suicides. But why are you getting irritated if I complain about the Taliban ?
Click to expand...
You have a bias against them and every post of your shows it. Afghanistan is an islamic country, the Taliban took control of an empty embassy building, they found wine, what do you expect them to do with it? Of course they were going to throw it away. It is the responsbility of an Islamic government to prevent harm to society, wine is a lubricant for social harm.

Secondly, what evidence do we have that they destroyed any books or wine? The say so of Norwegians who are not there? And even if they did, maybe there was a reason for it? Islam teaches us to give our brothers the benefit of the doubt over the kufar, unless we have evidence otherwise.

May you be raised with those you consider brothers.
Indos said:
Statement without any prove
Click to expand...
What evidence is present for the Norwegian statement?
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,289
9
2,269
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam


jamahir said:
Right, destroying wine is ever so more important for the Taliban than beginning to build homes for the four million homeless people in Afghanistan. "Islamic" Emirate of Afghanistan indeed. :rolleyes:

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE, since you are spamming the forum with "Taliban is so great" threads what will you say of my statement ?
Click to expand...

Bro, you know well that a government can enforce laws as well as plan for economic development simultaneously. Unless the minister for housing and infrastructure planning is out there smashing wine bottles with all his departmental staff, I don't see why it has to be one or the other.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom