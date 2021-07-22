Taliban Has Seized Almost Full Control of Tajik Border, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says

"Of course, we are concerned about the exacerbation of the intra-Afghan conflict and its negative impact on the neighbouring states in Central Asia, therefore, we are in constant contact with our Uzbek colleagues. Uzbekistan is our ally and strategic partner, which has a common border with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. We are ready to provide additional help to our friends if such a need arises and if there is an appropriate appeal from the Uzbek leadership", the Russian deputy foreign minister said.