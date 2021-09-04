jus_chillin
Taliban has once again stopped Pakistani military from fencing the border. Taliban has captured the fencing equipment and are threatening against any move to fence the border. These images are reportedly from Chahar Burjak, Nimruz along Durand border zone. #Afghanistan
