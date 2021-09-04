What's new

Taliban has once again STOPPED Pakistani military from fencing the border.

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,193
-1
1,537
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
NEW:

Taliban has once again stopped Pakistani military from fencing the border. Taliban has captured the fencing equipment and are threatening against any move to fence the border. These images are reportedly from Chahar Burjak, Nimruz along Durand border zone. #Afghanistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476569722959376385

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476570084302802946

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476570671287312385

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476570979576995842

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476573117673836548
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476573761142988800
@Sainthood 101 @Reichsmarschall @Titanium100 @Areesh @pakpride00090
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Xestan
Pakistan and the Taliban 2.0: The good, the bad, and the ugly
Replies
5
Views
576
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
D
Why Pakistan fears instability in Afghanistan?
Replies
10
Views
663
BATMAN
BATMAN
Path-Finder
Pakistan’s Pyrrhic Victory in Afghanistan Islamabad Will Come to Regret Aiding the Taliban’s Resurgence
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
4K
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
RabzonKhan
Imran Khan: Pakistan is ready to be a partner for peace in Afghanistan, but we will not host U.S. bases
Replies
3
Views
293
VCheng
VCheng
Dil_Pakistan
PM Imran Khan's WaPo OP-Ed: Pakistan is ready to be a partner for peace in Afghanistan, but we will not host U.S. bases
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom