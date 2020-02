Taliban envoys have warned of growing frustration in the insurgents' ranks at slow progress in talks with America, as hardline military commanders push their negotiators to pull out of the discussions.Taliban military leaders have told their negotiating team that the slow-moving talks risk detracting from the annual spring offensive and undermining the resolve of their fighters.Nearly 18-months of stop-start talks in Doha are currently at a stand off over US demands the Taliban significantly cut attacks in return for a deal heralding a troop withdrawal.Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, last week demanded “demonstrable evidence” the Taliban can and will cut violence before signing a deal to usher in peace talks with the Afghan government and a withdrawal of American troops....To continue reading, become a subscriber or register for freeAlready a subscriber? Log in Afghan Taliban seems to be getting more interested in taking power through barrel of Gun. It should end with talks other wise it's going to be bad