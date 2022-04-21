Taliban get a taste of their own medicine, many attacks in the past 2 days

“Unknown armed attackers opened fire and shot dead 3 Taliban soldiers at the Mewa Mandi ( fruit market ) in Jalalabad city.Attackers fled the site of the attack.” - Bilal Sarwary



"A roadside bomb blast in Nangarhar has killed four Taliban militants" - Hasht e Subh Daily



“An NGO was distributing food, people had gathered in big numbers. A powerful&big explosion took places during the distribution. There are casualties&fatalities, victims are poor people who were trying to receive aid.” - Bilal Sarwary



Ongoing explosions and gunfire in Mazar city, Balkh - Aamaj News



Heavy clashes in the capital of Panjshir province - Aamaj News



"50 killed, 100 wounded in Mazar city mosque blast" - Hasht e Subh Daily



"Two children wounded as a result of an explosion in Kabul" - Aamaj News



"Two Taliban fighters killed in gun attack in Dasht-e-Qala, Takhar" - Hasht e Subh Daily



A car carrying Taliban hit with MIED in Kabul, 5 casualties - Khaama Press



& more. Afghanistan seems to be heading for a civil war. I'm sure they can handle, after all, they defeated two supa powas.