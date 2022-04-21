What's new

Taliban get a taste of their own medicine, many attacks in the past 2 days

“Unknown armed attackers opened fire and shot dead 3 Taliban soldiers at the Mewa Mandi ( fruit market ) in Jalalabad city.Attackers fled the site of the attack.” - Bilal Sarwary

"A roadside bomb blast in Nangarhar has killed four Taliban militants" - Hasht e Subh Daily

“An NGO was distributing food, people had gathered in big numbers. A powerful&big explosion took places during the distribution. There are casualties&fatalities, victims are poor people who were trying to receive aid.” - Bilal Sarwary

Ongoing explosions and gunfire in Mazar city, Balkh - Aamaj News

Heavy clashes in the capital of Panjshir province - Aamaj News

"50 killed, 100 wounded in Mazar city mosque blast" - Hasht e Subh Daily

"Two children wounded as a result of an explosion in Kabul" - Aamaj News

"Two Taliban fighters killed in gun attack in Dasht-e-Qala, Takhar" - Hasht e Subh Daily

A car carrying Taliban hit with MIED in Kabul, 5 casualties - Khaama Press

& more. Afghanistan seems to be heading for a civil war. I'm sure they can handle, after all, they defeated two supa powas.
 
It's time for the Taliban to go back to the mountains and do for 1000 years whatever they did there. Or there can go to the countries of their enablers : NATO and Qatar.
 
You should go fly out to Afghanistan and explain to them the benefits of communism/socialism .
There is already the Solidarity Party of Afghanistan which tries to explain to Afghans the benefits of Socialism / Communism. The below monument was erected by the SPA some years ago in memory of the girl Farkhunda who was lynched by a mob which was incited by a mullah who claimed that the girl had committed "blasphemy" :
farkhunda-monument-17-march-16.jpg


Perhaps you should fly out to Afghanistan to explain to the Afghans the benefits of living under the rule of the hyper-evolved Taliban. :)
 
There is already the Solidarity Party of Afghanistan which tries to explain to Afghans the benefits of Socialism / Communism. The below monument was erected by the SPA some years ago in memory of the girl Farkhunda who was lynched by a mob which was incited by a mullah who claimed that the girl had committed "blasphemy" :
Perhaps you should fly out to Afghanistan to explain to the Afghans the benefits of living under the rule of the hyper-evolved Taliban. :)
I’m not worried about Afghanistan. The Afghan people can make their own decisions for themselves.
 
Oh there are many Jamahirs. The SPA has 30,000 of them in Afghanistan. In Libya there are many, so in Russia, Palestine, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Turkey, Britain etc.

So, why did Zia ul Haq and the Saudis poke their noses in Afghanistan in the 1980s when the Afghans had made their own decision to allow a progressive governance system for their country ?
 

