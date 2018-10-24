Taliban forces enter Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan

hussain0216 said: Time to run for the BLA and it's "refugees" Click to expand...

There you go. One step closer to ultimate goal.They will all end up in Western capitals now. A massive anti-Pakistan intelligence nerve center will be dismembered. Remember it took the Indians, Americans and NATO forces decades to set this anti-Pakistan HQ in Afghanistan. No wonder the hawkish US/NATO generals were staunchly opposed to withdrawal. Imagine the time and effort they put into this malicious network.The Taliban will mop the floor with these intelligence assets. When the US/NATO shouts saving interpreters they also mean snitches i.e. intelligence assets.