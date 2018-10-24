What's new

Taliban forces enter Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,733
-17
25,336
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
There you go. One step closer to ultimate goal.

hussain0216 said:
Time to run for the BLA and it's "refugees"
Click to expand...
They will all end up in Western capitals now. A massive anti-Pakistan intelligence nerve center will be dismembered. Remember it took the Indians, Americans and NATO forces decades to set this anti-Pakistan HQ in Afghanistan. No wonder the hawkish US/NATO generals were staunchly opposed to withdrawal. Imagine the time and effort they put into this malicious network.

The Taliban will mop the floor with these intelligence assets. When the US/NATO shouts saving interpreters they also mean snitches i.e. intelligence assets.
 
Last edited:
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,660
104
11,009
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
For those whom don't know, but Kandahar's Airport is actually adjacent to NATO's Kandahar Airfield.

After Bagram, it was/is the 2nd Largest Base in Afghanistan. Not sure if its still active.

But if the Taliban have gotten a hold of this City, and if the NATO troops aren't there - that Base probably has a lot of goodies lying around.

Kandahar 1.jpg


Kandahar 2.jpg
@PradoTLC
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,733
-17
25,336
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Trailer23 said:
For those whom don't know, but Kandahar's Airport is actually adjacent to NATO's Kandahar Airfield.

After Bagram, it was/is the 2nd Largest Base in Afghanistan. Not sure if its still active.

But if the Taliban have gotten a hold of this City, and if the NATO troops aren't there - that Base probably has a lot of goodies lying around.

@PradoTLC
Click to expand...
Just the strategic importance is enough justification to snatch it from Northern Alliance crooks.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,821
1
2,855
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Guys:

1. The city hasn't fallen yet.

2. I believe that Kandahar was a very minor airbase. Probobaly nothing there.
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,660
104
11,009
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
jamal18 said:
2. I believe that Kandahar was a very minor airbase. Probobaly nothing there.
Click to expand...
Really 🤨 ?

So which other Airfield do you think was bigger (other than Bagram)?

This f#*kin' Base housed everything from F-16's to A-10's. From Reapers to Harriers. From C-130's to C-17 Globemaster III's. It was certainly not a 'minor' airbase.

I think I might still have my 'Entry' pass.

@PradoTLC - Did you have to do the biometrics each time too?
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,821
1
2,855
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Trailer23 said:
Really 🤨 ?

So which other Airfield do you think was bigger (other than Bagram)?

This f#*kin' Base housed everything from F-16's to A-10's. From Reapers to Harriers. From C-130's to C-17 Globemaster III's. It was certainly not a 'minor' airbase.

I think I might still have my 'Entry' pass.

@PradoTLC - Did you have to do the biometrics each time too?
Click to expand...
I'm no expert. My understanding is that Bagram did 95% of the work. Yes, it may have been the 'second', but still much smaller. I'm not playing tennis here, if you have info on what it housed let us know.
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,660
104
11,009
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
jamal18 said:
I'm no expert. My understanding is that Bagram did 95% of the work. Yes, it may have been the 'second', but still much smaller. I'm not playing tennis here, if you have info on what it housed let us know.
Click to expand...
I already did a couple of weeks back - in some Topic I have no clue about now.

Yeah, Bagram was the largest Base because it was right outside the valley of Kabul. Barely a 10-15mins flight.

But Kandahar was huge too.

I just asked a buddy of mine who worked at Kandahar Airfield for AeroTech Aviation & he has informed me that NATO handed the Afghans the Base back in May.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 5, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Path-Finder
Our Man in Kandahar - Abdul Raziq Achakzai
Replies
2
Views
879
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
SBUS-CXK
The United States war crimes in the whole world. But the hypocritical world remained silent.
Replies
5
Views
682
SBUS-CXK
SBUS-CXK
Shahzaz ud din
The First Anglo-Afghan War shows us how the same pattern follows whenever Afghanistan is invaded
Replies
1
Views
494
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
H!TchHiker
Iran Gains Ground in Afghanistan as U.S. Presence Wanes
Replies
0
Views
455
H!TchHiker
H!TchHiker
Red Wolf
Ashraf Ghani: The Theorist in the Palace
Replies
13
Views
1K
pakistani342
pakistani342

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom