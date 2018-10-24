Taliban forces enter Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan

09-07-2021
Today's events - The Russian "Novosti" agency quoted an Afghan source as confirming that Taliban forces entered Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan.
https://www.ahdath24.com/article/265769
They will all end up in Western capitals now. A massive anti-Pakistan intelligence nerve center will be dismembered. Remember it took the Indians, Americans and NATO forces decades to set this anti-Pakistan HQ in Afghanistan. No wonder the hawkish US/NATO generals were staunchly opposed to withdrawal. Imagine the time and effort they put into this malicious network.Time to run for the BLA and it's "refugees"
Just the strategic importance is enough justification to snatch it from Northern Alliance crooks.For those whom don't know, but Kandahar's Airport is actually adjacent to NATO's Kandahar Airfield.
After Bagram, it was/is the 2nd Largest Base in Afghanistan. Not sure if its still active.
But if the Taliban have gotten a hold of this City, and if the NATO troops aren't there - that Base probably has a lot of goodies lying around.
@PradoTLC
Really ?2. I believe that Kandahar was a very minor airbase. Probobaly nothing there.
I'm no expert. My understanding is that Bagram did 95% of the work. Yes, it may have been the 'second', but still much smaller. I'm not playing tennis here, if you have info on what it housed let us know.Really ?
So which other Airfield do you think was bigger (other than Bagram)?
This f#*kin' Base housed everything from F-16's to A-10's. From Reapers to Harriers. From C-130's to C-17 Globemaster III's. It was certainly not a 'minor' airbase.
I think I might still have my 'Entry' pass.
@PradoTLC - Did you have to do the biometrics each time too?
I already did a couple of weeks back - in some Topic I have no clue about now.I'm no expert. My understanding is that Bagram did 95% of the work. Yes, it may have been the 'second', but still much smaller. I'm not playing tennis here, if you have info on what it housed let us know.
Check out some of the Indian comments to one Afghan who was sad.