Taliban find three billion Pakistani rupees ($19 million) at checkposts snatched from Afghan forces

Taliban find three billion Pakistani rupees at checkposts snatched from Afghan forces The Taliban took over the Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan a day earlier

The Taliban have found three billion Pakistani rupees from checkposts snatched from Afghan security forces along a Pak-Afghan border crossing.The Taliban continued with their onslaught against the Afghanistan government Wednesday, as a spokesperson of the group said they had captured the important Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan.ReplayUnmuteCurrent Time 0:40Duration 0:40Loaded: 100.00%Fullscreen"The (Taliban) Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar," Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement."With this, the important road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under Mujahideen control."Pakistan security forces confirmed the Taliban had taken control of the crossing. The Afghan defence ministry said it was checking developments."The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing," the Pakistani security source told AFP on condition of anonymity."They have raised their flag and removed the Afghan flag."