Taliban fighters storm capital of northwestern Afghan province

Regional officials in northern Afghanistan said on Wednesday they had recaptured government buildings in a provincial capital after Taliban fighters stormed it overnight, taking over the police headquarters and sparking panic among residents.

Officials said air strikes were being carried out and special forces had been deployed to push the Taliban fighters back, after the latest dramatic advance by fighters surging across the country as Washington pulls out its last troops.

The Islamist insurgents have been advancing for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as the United States pulled out of its main base, effectively ending its two-decade intervention. Taliban gains have been especially dramatic in northern provinces where they had long been kept at bay.

Provincial governor Husamuddin Shams told Reuters the Taliban had attacked the city of Qala-e-Naw from three directions in the morning and Afghan security forces were fighting them back.


"They entered some parts of the city, but later on the enemy was faced with a strong reaction," he said.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed smoke over the city. Speaking on a street as gunfire could be heard in the background, a special forces commander, Sayed Nezami, said troops had "cleared the area of the enemy. The enemy suffered heavy casualties and now we are advancing and driving the enemy out of the city."

A ministry of defence official said on condition of anonymity that the insurgents had taken control of the provincial office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and police headquarters, and were attempting to take over the governor's office before special forces pushed them back.

"They were inside the city and the city briefly collapsed," said the official.


Fawad Aman, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said government forces had managed to take back control of the police and NDS offices and within the next few hours they expected to clear the city of Taliban fighters.

AIR STRIKES

Abdul Aziz Bek, head of Badghis' provincial council, said that Afghan forces began air strikes against Taliban fighters during the afternoon.

Earlier, he described panic: "Qala-e-Naw was in a state of disarray as security forces and people do not know what to do now," he said. "More than 200 prisoners in the central prison of the Badghis broke the prison gate and escaped."


The United States, which toppled the Taliban for sheltering Osama bin Laden in 2001 and has since propped up the Kabul government, agreed under then-President Donald Trump last year to pull out its troops subject to Taliban security guarantees.

Trump's successor, Joe Biden, rejected advice from generals to hold on longer so that the government could make a political deal with the Taliban. U.S. troops pulled out of their main base at Bagram airfield north of Kabul on Friday, days after their commander warned of a possible civil war without them.

The prospect of a Taliban victory is alarming for millions of urban Afghans, particularly women and girls who were banned from school or most work under their rule. The Taliban say they have changed, but many remain sceptical.

As foreign forces withdraw, Taliban fighters have been swiftly gaining ground across towns in the north and western provinces, forcing soldiers to surrender and civilians to flee.


Shams said other districts of Badghis outside the capital were in the hands of the Taliban as security forces evacuated.

Afghan defence minister Bismillah Mohammadi said in a statement the war was entering a "difficult" stage and security forces were "defending Afghanistan and our compatriots with all their might and resources under all circumstances".

Talks between Afghan government and Taliban negotiators in Qatar have failed to make substantive progress, though the warring sides have been holding meetings in recent days.

Iran on Wednesday hosted Taliban and Afghan government representatives, telling them it stood ready to help end the crisis.

Taliban fighters storm capital of northwestern Afghan province

Regional officials in northern Afghanistan said on Wednesday they had recaptured government buildings in a provincial capital after Taliban fighters stormed it overnight, taking over the police headquarters and sparking panic among residents.
BADGHIS PROVINCE FALLS TO TALIBAN

All the districts of the Badghis province have fallen to Taliban after heavy conflicts between the Taliban fighters and government forces, khaama Press News Agency Reported.

People representative from Badghis province in parliament confirms that the province’s central city Qala-e-naw falls to Taliban fighters Tuesday noon after the militants toppled several districts of the province yesterday.

Provincial governor of Badghis province has also confirmed that all the districts of the province have fallen to Taliban after heavy conflicts between the Taliban fighters and government force members.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid too said that its fighters have entered into Qala-e-naw city.

The provincial capital in western Afghanistan falls to Taliban at a time when its delegation led by Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanikzai is holding talks with Afghan politicians in Tehran.

“Qala-e-Naw was in a state of disarray as security forces and people do not know what to do now,” Badghis provincial council chief Abdul Aziz Bek told Reuters news agency.

Since mid-April, when US President Joe Biden announced the end to Afghanistan’s “forever war”, the Taliban has made strides throughout the country.

But its most significant gains have been in the northern half of the country, a traditional stronghold of the US-allied strongmen who helped defeat them in 2001.

The Taliban now controls roughly a third of all 421 districts and district centres in Afghanistan.

Their advances have been forcing Afghan government forces to surrender.

The latest advancement comes days after US and NATO forces vacated their main Bagram airbase near Kabul, from where they led operations for 20 years against the Taliban and its al-Qaeda allies.

The areas under Taliban control, especially in the north, are increasingly strategic, running along Afghanistan’s border with Central Asian states. Last month, the group took control of Imam Sahib, a town in Kunduz province opposite Uzbekistan and gained control of a key trade route.

Earlier this week, the Taliban seized the northeastern Badakhshan province, as well as its former bastion of Kandahar.

BADGHIS PROVINCE FALLS TO TALIBAN

Wed 07 July 2021:All the districts of the Badghis province have fallen to Taliban after heavy conflicts between the Taliban fighters and government forces, khaama Press News Agency Reported.People representative from Badghis province in parliament confirms that the province’s central city
