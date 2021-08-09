Taliban Exert More Pressure on Provincial Capitals As Another One Capitulates

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Today has been another successful day for the Taliban as their offensive on the provincial capitals is bearing fruit. The first one to fall today has been Aibak city, capital of Samangan.
The capital of Farah is surrounded by the Taliban and can fall any moment.
More assaults have been launched at Paktia, Gardez, Pule Khomri, Mazar e sharif and Faizabad.
