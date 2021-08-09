What's new

Taliban Exert More Pressure on Provincial Capitals As Another One Capitulates

Today has been another successful day for the Taliban as their offensive on the provincial capitals is bearing fruit. The first one to fall today has been Aibak city, capital of Samangan.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424773554705403904

The capital of Farah is surrounded by the Taliban and can fall any moment.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424774534935220226

More assaults have been launched at Paktia, Gardez, Pule Khomri, Mazar e sharif and Faizabad.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424662901269409796
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424737435448221701
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424759442567045126
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424770897945239554
 
It's a race against time, they are securing all borders and then provincial capitals. I get the feeling that they are also hunting for ISIS. Regardless of what's happening right now, it is inevitable that the Afghan Mujahideen will hunt down ISIS. Rostom, ANA and Uzbeks are visible enemies, but the real prize (after of course ANA is decimated) is ISIS heads ... chopped off. Those scum must be exterminated, as they pose an existential threat to all three countries, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
 
Taliban's tactics is top notch they first used the legendary turkish crescent which kind gave them the initiative early and they never lost that footing
 
