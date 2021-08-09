Taliban Exert More Pressure on Provincial Capitals As Another One Capitulates

It's a race against time, they are securing all borders and then provincial capitals. I get the feeling that they are also hunting for ISIS. Regardless of what's happening right now, it is inevitable that the Afghan Mujahideen will hunt down ISIS. Rostom, ANA and Uzbeks are visible enemies, but the real prize (after of course ANA is decimated) is ISIS heads ... chopped off. Those scum must be exterminated, as they pose an existential threat to all three countries, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.