Taliban drags 21-year-old woman out of car, shoots her dead for not wearing veil

Taliban Drags 21-Year-Old Woman Out of Car, Shoots Her Dead For Not Wearing Veil

  • NEWS18.COM NEW DELHI
  • LAST UPDATED:AUGUST 06, 2021, 08:27 IST

A 21-year-old woman in Afghanistan was shot dead by the Taliban terrorists for not wearing a veil, according to report in Afghanistan Times. This comes as the Taliban offensive intensifies in the strife-torn region. The report said the Taliban terrorists dragged the woman, identified as Nazaneen, out of a car when she was on her way to Balkh district centre. Balkh is a tumultuous region in the north, where the Taliban have been active in several areas.

The gruesome act was, however, denied by the Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan security forces and civilians in the last few weeks as foreign troops are finishing the withdrawal.

During Taliban rule, women were required to cover their bodies and faces in a burqa, and were barred from school, work or leaving the house without a male relative. Women accused of adultery were stoned to death in stadiums.

The Taliban now reportedly dominates 223 districts where they have reimposed these repressive laws that defined their rule from 1996-2001 before they were driven out by US troops.

Reports have said that the Taliban has been forcing single or widowed women to marry its fighters. The Taliban, in recent years, has said it is committed to providing women their rights and allowing them to work and attend school, provided they do not flout Islamic or Afghan values. However, the Taliban also said it wants to limit the freedom gained in recent years by women, which it said has promoted “immorality” and “indecency”.

(With inputs from agencies)

---

---

Jamahir's comment : The underlined above... What exactly are those values ? And I doubt women will be allowed to go to school beyond a certain class and will be allowed to work.

And some on this forum would still defend the Taliban despite acts such as this.
 
Source? Bharatis.

Yeah right.
Indian source 1001 %propoganda
And what keeps you from condemning the Taliban anyhow ? Here is another of Talibani crime from November last year :
KABUL: The last thing 33-year-old Khatera saw were the three men on a motorcycle who attacked her just after she left her job at a police station in Afghanistan's central Ghazni province, shooting at her and stabbing her with a knife in the eyes.

Waking up in hospital, everything was dark.

"I asked the doctors, why I can't see anything? They told me that my eyes are still bandaged because of the wounds. But at that moment, I knew my eyes had been taken from me," she said.

She and local authorities blame the attack on Taliban militants - who deny involvement – and say the assailants acted on a tip-off from her father who vehemently opposed her working outside the home.

For Khatera, the attack caused not just the loss of her sight but the loss of a dream she had battled to achieve - to have an independent career. She joined the Ghazni police as an officer in its crime branch a few months ago.

"I wish I had served in police at least a year. If this had happened to me after that, it would have been less painful. It happened too soon ... I only got to work and live my dream for three months," she told Reuters.

The attack on Khatera, who only uses one name, is indicative of a growing trend, human rights activists say, of an intense and often violent backlash against women taking jobs, especially in public roles. In Khatera's case, being a police officer could have also angered the Taliban.

The rights activists believe a mix of Afghanistan's conservative social norms and an emboldened Taliban gaining influence while the United States withdraws its troops from the country is driving the escalation.
