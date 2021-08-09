Taliban Distribute a New Rocket(Missile)To The Frontline Units

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Taliban built another Rocket (missile) by the name of Shaheed Abu Yusuf. These missiles have been distributed by the Taliban in large numbers to the frontline units.
The Taliban are not that primitive as the Indians might think. They are running a good calculated media campaign and don't disclose all their secret assets and military units.I see solar panels their also