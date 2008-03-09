What's new

Taliban dissolves 'unnecessary' election commissions

Taliban dissolves ‘unnecessary’ election commissions
world

Taliban Dissolves ‘Unnecessary’ Election Commissions

Election Commission of Afghanistan, © AP/Press Association Images
26/12/2021 | 12:18 PM
By Associated Press

The Taliban has dissolved Afghanistan’s two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs.
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved.
He called them “unnecessary institutes for the current situation in Afghanistan”. He said if there is a need for the commissions in the future, the Taliban government can revive them.
The international community is waiting before extending formal recognition to Afghanistan’s new rulers. They are wary the Taliban could impose a similarly harsh regime as they did when they were in power 20 years ago – despite their assurances to the contrary.
Both elections commissions were mandated to administer and supervise all types of elections in the country, including presidential, parliamentary and provincial council elections.
Mr Karimi said the Taliban also dissolved the Ministry for Peace and the Ministry of Parliamentarian Affairs. He said they were unnecessary ministries in the government’s current structure.
The Taliban had previously shut down the former Women’s Affairs Ministry.
Hope they do the same here in Pakistan. We have the most unnecessary elections.
 
Well, they are drafting a new constitution, so I suppose this means they will have some form of ameer ul momineen as the executive and some shura as the cabinet branch, then decentralised systems (non-legislative?), and the courts structure will be SC + provincial + local jirga style.

So basically, Afghanistan won't be anywhere near a democracy. Not even legislative democracy. Some countries elect parliamentarians, but their executives are dictators or royal family members etc. Taliban won't even have this type of minimal election requirement.

All in all, it sounds to me to be a recipe for disaster and prolonged civil war. Taliban can't govern the country alone, without representative leadership (best done via democracy), Afghanistan can't be governed. Let's see if they find an alternative.
 
Jungibaaz said:
without representative leadership (best done via democracy)
Democracy is overrated not the only system of governing... You sound like someone who has eaten to many western propaganda
Arulmozhi Varman said:
Would love to see the justification by PM IK for this move by Taliban.
Lmao.. :rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:

Justifying exactly what? Afghanistan is based on Islamic law that is their constition and everyone his dog knows this.. Explaing exactly what? this is typical dumb Indian comment
Imran Khan said:
you can read comments here
lol saving his fellow Indian from the wrath by subtle telling him just to read the comments and not to get in the range of fire :lol::lol:

I know what you did there....


---------

Besides they have shxt fuk to explain anything to anyone whatsoever their country there laws
 
Till date, there is not a single news, where Taliban have been able to do something good for the people of Afghanistan. They don't seem to be in a mood to rule, for long.
 
