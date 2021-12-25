What's new

Taliban dismisses 1,895 members over abusive practices

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,716
17
22,155
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1640430713228.png

Some offenders taken into custody, others going through interrogation, says spokesman of interim government.
KABUL (AA) – The Taliban administration of Afghanistan has relieved hundreds of its members of their duties for abusive practices, the spokesman of the interim government said on Friday.

Inamullah Samangani said on his social media account that 1,895 Taliban members were so far suspended, including administrators in some provinces that he did not name.

According to Samangani, some of the suspended Taliban members were taken under custody, while others were interrogated.
Click to expand...
Following the establishment of an interim Taliban government on Sept. 7, the Taliban founded a commission to “clean the ranks” and announced that it had begun to operate.

The commission was tasked with punishing those abusing the name of the Taliban by removing them from the organization.

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a statement on Nov. 4 warning commanders against the danger of infiltration.

theasiatoday.org

Taliban dismisses 1,895 members over abusive practices - The Asia Today

Some offenders taken into custody, others going through interrogation, says spokesman of interim government.
theasiatoday.org theasiatoday.org
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
2,318
1
4,486
Country
China
Location
China
The Taliban have just seized power. Now is the best time for the Taliban to eliminate internal corruption. It is difficult for future Taliban leaders to gain such great prestige.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom