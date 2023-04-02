What's new

Taliban detain three Britons

Three Britons which include a charity worker, a hotelier and an infamous right wing self styled “danger tourist” have been detained by the Taliban secret police in Afghanistan.

1680406474230.jpeg

Kevin Cornwell 53, a charity medic was arrested from his hotel in Kabul.
1680406575724.png

Miles Routledge, 23, a social media person and self styled “danger tourist” was detained in Afghanistan sometime in March this year.

The third unnamed person was a British national and hotelier - operating a guesthouse in Kabul.

One of his last tweets on his social media account makes mention of sharing a room in a guest house in the Afghan capital:

F4B651DA-150B-49D4-A713-1FC6635AF66B.jpeg



Source: APF/APP wire.
 
Trango Towers said:
He is one of them. Arrest would give him a better alibi
Click to expand...
Nahi yar, spooks don’t bother with such things. British ones especially, they are very subtle.

When the brits came over to train Islamabad police, you couldn’t even tell they were foreigners.

Whereas with the Americans you could spot them a mile away 😂

Besides the mi5 angle doesn’t work because Britain’s counter terrorism strategy is presently directed towards MENA and Yemen.

Its military intelligence is more geared towards China and Russia presently. There is no leverage in Afghanistan.

The british and Americans have disengaged from Afghanistan.
 
These idiots will probably spend some time in jail and be deported, and then they'll do this stupid shit again in another dangerous part of the world.

These people are lunatics.
 

