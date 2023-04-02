Taliban detain three Britons

RescueRanger
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
- Sep 20, 2008
- 12,678
- 216
- Country
-
- Location
-
Three Britons which include a charity worker, a hotelier and an infamous right wing self styled “danger tourist” have been detained by the Taliban secret police in Afghanistan.
Kevin Cornwell 53, a charity medic was arrested from his hotel in Kabul.
Miles Routledge, 23, a social media person and self styled “danger tourist” was detained in Afghanistan sometime in March this year.
The third unnamed person was a British national and hotelier - operating a guesthouse in Kabul.
One of his last tweets on his social media account makes mention of sharing a room in a guest house in the Afghan capital:
Source: APF/APP wire.
Kevin Cornwell 53, a charity medic was arrested from his hotel in Kabul.
Miles Routledge, 23, a social media person and self styled “danger tourist” was detained in Afghanistan sometime in March this year.
The third unnamed person was a British national and hotelier - operating a guesthouse in Kabul.
One of his last tweets on his social media account makes mention of sharing a room in a guest house in the Afghan capital:
Source: APF/APP wire.