Taliban destroying border fence in new video

Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,900
0
1,612
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I can confirm that this is near the Uzbek border area which was fenced inside Afghanistan.. Which means this is another fake news..

Seems like the Indian agents have been activated now to damage Pak-Afg ties like the Sino-Pak relations after it failed.. now they have been active using even blatant fake news..

All this campaign has is one purpose damage Pakistan's stragetic signficiance and advantage in the region nothing more
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,117
9
7,173
Battlion25 said:
I can confirm that this is near the Uzbek border area which was fenced inside Afghanistan.. Which means this is another fake news..

Seems like the Indian agents have been activated now to damage Pak-Afg ties like the Sino-Pak relations after it failed.. now they have been activity using even blatant fake news..

All this campaign has is one purpose damage Pakistan's stragetic signficiance and advantage in the region nothing more
Click to expand...
Really doubt it as it’s the same design as our border fence.
 
G

Gangetic

FULL MEMBER
Oct 25, 2018
563
0
988
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Battlion25 said:
I can confirm that this is near the Uzbek border area which was fenced inside Afghanistan.. Which means this is another fake news..

Seems like the Indian agents have been activity now to damage Pak-Afg ties like the Sino-Pak relations after it failed.. now they have been activity using even blatant fake news
Click to expand...
The Uzbekistan border fence DOES NOT look like that. That's clearly the Pakistan border fence. Besides, it's not like they have a reason to remove the Uzbek border fence, and it's not like the TTP were threatening the Uzbek army a few days ago. The Pakistan border is doubly fenced, as shown in the video. They're also speaking PASHTO, so it's clearly not the Uzbek border, otherwise the local Taliban there would be speaking Uzbek or Dari.

Pakistan
1641057281364.png

Uzbekistan
1641057292842.png
 
Last edited:
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
4,872
-29
7,425
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Battlion25 said:
I can confirm that this is near the Uzbek border area which was fenced inside Afghanistan.. Which means this is another fake news..

Seems like the Indian agents have been activated now to damage Pak-Afg ties like the Sino-Pak relations after it failed.. now they have been active using even blatant fake news..

All this campaign has is one purpose damage Pakistan's stragetic signficiance and advantage in the region nothing more
Click to expand...
How can you confirm it?
 
Warking

Warking

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 12, 2021
68
0
40
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You know when Taliban government gave Amnesty and recruited some ANA soldiers etc these are them and some have family ties with TTP thus some of the lower commander level Taliban are hostile while the leadership in Kabul is pro Pakistani. I believe that action against these rouge Taliban would be taken soon.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,095
-1
8,379
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Gangetic said:
The Uzbekistan border fence DOES NOT look like that. That's clearly the Pakistan border fence. Besides, it's not like they have a reason to remove the Uzbek border fence, and it's not like the TTP were threatening the Uzbek army a few days ago. The Pakistan border is doubly fenced, as shown in the video.

Pakistan
View attachment 805128
Uzbekistan
View attachment 805129
Click to expand...
This is indeed uzbik afghn border fence
822CE025-AC2F-4114-B241-6EDF517CB56C.jpeg
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,932
2
123,785
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
the problem is talibans dont know how to run country they will sure create a war to survive . i am sure they will start a new was with any of neighbor if paid well .

real situation is people now start sale their kids to survive in afghanistan .

www.mukaalma.com

افغانستان میں بہت سے لوگ اپنے بچے کیوں بیچ رہے ہیں؟ - مکالمہمکالمہ

افغانستان میں بہت سے خاندان بھوک، قحط اور غربت کی وجہ سے اپنے بچے بیچ رہے ہیں۔ خبر رساں ادارے ایسوسی ایٹڈ کی رپورٹ کے مطابق افغانستان کی معاشی حالت زار اور بیرون ملک بالخصوص امریکا میں افغانستان کے اثاثے
www.mukaalma.com www.mukaalma.com
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,632
-7
4,933
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Good one.. Even the guy attributed to this is a ghost... Most obsecure stuff when the end guy is obviously fake name dropping someone made this extremely desparate attempt and exposes the facade....

This thread should be locked until real news has been gotten from either IEA or ISPR..... I mean as in officially..

When making fake news never go for the throat this is the big mistake they made.. Just like that fake twitter that was attributed to have been come from Qari Fashiuddin which was proven to be fake and this one they went for the throat again.. name dropping big characters. The fact that they have name dropped one of the big elites within IEA like Qari Fashiuddin was desparate attempts and was proven to be fake you can't just attribute such fake news in the modern world to such a high official and here the same mistake by throwing Mullah Yaqoob.. name dropping two high senior officials in a troll fake news..

They take you for being dumb this is in fact only respect towards your intellect.. These behind the fake news take you for being dumber then door
 
Last edited:
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
18,586
70
49,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Warking said:
You know when Taliban government gave Amnesty and recruited some ANA soldiers etc these are them and some have family ties with TTP thus some of the lower commander level Taliban are hostile while the leadership in Kabul is pro Pakistani. I believe that action against these rouge Taliban would be taken soon.
Click to expand...
This, many just grew beards and swapped their fatigues for kameez. There are literally thousands of such types. It’s no coincidence.
 
