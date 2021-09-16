Taliban destroying border fence in new video

Good one.. Even the guy attributed to this is a ghost... Most obsecure stuff when the end guy is obviously fake name dropping someone made this extremely desparate attempt and exposes the facade....



This thread should be locked until real news has been gotten from either IEA or ISPR..... I mean as in officially..



When making fake news never go for the throat this is the big mistake they made.. Just like that fake twitter that was attributed to have been come from Qari Fashiuddin which was proven to be fake and this one they went for the throat again.. name dropping big characters. The fact that they have name dropped one of the big elites within IEA like Qari Fashiuddin was desparate attempts and was proven to be fake you can't just attribute such fake news in the modern world to such a high official and here the same mistake by throwing Mullah Yaqoob.. name dropping two high senior officials in a troll fake news..



They take you for being dumb this is in fact only respect towards your intellect.. These behind the fake news take you for being dumber then door