Taliban destroying border fence in new video

It doesn't matter who rules Afghanistan, every Afghan government inevitably morphs into being an enemy of Pakistan. When will we start supporting Hazara, Khorasani, Tajik and Uzbek separatists? It's time for a permanent solution.
Last edited:
Really doubt it as it’s the same design as our border fence.I can confirm that this is near the Uzbek border area which was fenced inside Afghanistan.. Which means this is another fake news..
Seems like the Indian agents have been activated now to damage Pak-Afg ties like the Sino-Pak relations after it failed.. now they have been activity using even blatant fake news..
All this campaign has is one purpose damage Pakistan's stragetic signficiance and advantage in the region nothing more
The Uzbekistan border fence DOES NOT look like that. That's clearly the Pakistan border fence. Besides, it's not like they have a reason to remove the Uzbek border fence, and it's not like the TTP were threatening the Uzbek army a few days ago. The Pakistan border is doubly fenced, as shown in the video. They're also speaking PASHTO, so it's clearly not the Uzbek border, otherwise the local Taliban there would be speaking Uzbek or Dari.I can confirm that this is near the Uzbek border area which was fenced inside Afghanistan.. Which means this is another fake news..
Seems like the Indian agents have been activity now to damage Pak-Afg ties like the Sino-Pak relations after it failed.. now they have been activity using even blatant fake news
How can you confirm it?I can confirm that this is near the Uzbek border area which was fenced inside Afghanistan.. Which means this is another fake news..
Seems like the Indian agents have been activated now to damage Pak-Afg ties like the Sino-Pak relations after it failed.. now they have been active using even blatant fake news..
All this campaign has is one purpose damage Pakistan's stragetic signficiance and advantage in the region nothing more
This is indeed uzbik afghn border fenceThe Uzbekistan border fence DOES NOT look like that. That's clearly the Pakistan border fence. Besides, it's not like they have a reason to remove the Uzbek border fence, and it's not like the TTP were threatening the Uzbek army a few days ago. The Pakistan border is doubly fenced, as shown in the video.
Pakistan
View attachment 805128
Uzbekistan
View attachment 805129
Bro no… look at the V shaped top and twin row of posts. It’s the Pakistani fence design.This is indeed uzbik afghn border fence
View attachment 805133
sir peshawar hote hain mujhe bhi bara yaad arahe hain.everything will be ok wala banda kidher hai ajkal ?
In the video, you can clearly see two barbed wire holders, rather than one in your picture. Your picture is also single fenced and used a square beam design, but the video shows a cylindrical shape for the beams.This is indeed uzbik afghn border fence
View attachment 805133
This, many just grew beards and swapped their fatigues for kameez. There are literally thousands of such types. It’s no coincidence.You know when Taliban government gave Amnesty and recruited some ANA soldiers etc these are them and some have family ties with TTP thus some of the lower commander level Taliban are hostile while the leadership in Kabul is pro Pakistani. I believe that action against these rouge Taliban would be taken soon.