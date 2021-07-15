What's new

Taliban Denounce gov.t Propaganda claims and video of alleged execution of Afghan soldiers

Hassan_Ishtiaq

Hassan_Ishtiaq

FB_IMG_1626355638278.jpg

If you look at the video of the alleged execution of the surrendering Afghan soldiers, notice the camera starts rigorously shaking just when the gun firing begins; you don't see any of the actual shooting. All you see at the end of the video is a blurred picture of a pile of dead "bodies".

Even if the incident did happen, it was not perpetrated by Taliban because in other videos they are accepting mass surrendering of Afghan troops in the thousands. ISIS-K which has the funding of RAW and Afghan intelligence is most likely behind that execution
 
Last edited:
Taliban have had a shadow government in Afghanistan all throughout the 20 year NATO occupation. They have survived all these years of brutal warfare by the combined military might of the world's most powerful armies. Why? Because the Afghan people support them. They have the support of the population.

Meanwhile the crumbling Afghan puppet regime is an artificial entity embroiled in corruption injustice and abuse of power which is why it is falling apart despite being armed and propped by the worlds wealthiest nations for 20 years.

The Taliban are Afghans and Afghanistan is Taliban.
 
