Taliban Denounce gov.t Propaganda claims and video of alleged execution of Afghan soldiers

If you look at the video of the alleged execution of the surrendering Afghan soldiers, notice the camera starts rigorously shaking just when the gun firing begins; you don't see any of the actual shooting. All you see at the end of the video is a blurred picture of a pile of dead "bodies".
Even if the incident did happen, it was not perpetrated by Taliban because in other videos they are accepting mass surrendering of Afghan troops in the thousands. ISIS-K which has the funding of RAW and Afghan intelligence is most likely behind that execution
