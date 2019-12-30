What's new

Taliban denies killing civilians, calls for independent inquiry

The militants issued a statement after the United Nations said more than 1,000 civilians had been killed in the past month and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that since Aug. 1 some 4,042 wounded people had been treated at 15 health facilities
1628764701037.png


The Taliban on Wednesday denied targeting and killing civilians during an offensive against Afghan government troops, calling for an independent investigation and seeking to assure Afghans that "no home or family shall face any threat from our side."

The Islamist militants issued a statement after the United Nations said more than 1,000 civilians had been killed in the past month and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that since Aug. 1 some 4,042 wounded people had been treated at 15 health facilities.

Taliban fighters have stepped up their campaign to defeat the US-backed government since April as foreign forces started to withdraw after 20 years of war. The group has seized eight provincial capitals in the past week, raising fears of a return to power of the hardline group.


Taliban spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, said in a statement that the group "has not targeted any civilians or their homes in any locality, rather the operations have been undertaken with great precision and caution." He instead blamed Afghan government troops and foreign forces for any civilian deaths.

The United States refuted the Taliban's denial of responsibility.

"There is, everywhere you look, compelling data points, evidence, imagery of the violence, the bloodshed, the potential atrocities that the Taliban are committing," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "We have see it with our own eyes, from some of the footage that's emerging."

The Taliban proposed that a team made up of the United Nations, ICRC and other aid groups accompany their representatives "to conduct an impartial and independent investigation into the latest events."

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Afghanistan's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since the start of the year nearly 390,000 people have been newly displaced by the Afghan conflict with a "huge spike" since May, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

"Between July 1 and August 5, 2021, the humanitarian community verified that 5,800 internally displaced persons and arrived in Kabul," Dujarric said.

Foreign forces aim to be completely out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11. US-backed Afghan forces ousted the Taliban from power in 2001 for refusing to hand over al Qaeda's Osama bin Laden after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Any war will likely cause civilian casualties, this is why we have to avoid war and better make peace deal among Muslim. The one who stubbornly initiated war instead of making political deal is the one that should be blamed for the civilian casualties.
 
The problem is Ghani and solely Ghani he agreed to step down and let a new interim gov't take over that was the initial deal with the Taliban but he left that deal and betrayed the Taliban deal by clinging on power and instead chosing to fight the Taliban.. It proved to be a huge mistake later
 
UN won't comply with Taliban's request for an independent inquiry, as doing so would expose the propaganda of Spoilers (US, India etc).
 
what if one group declares the other group as non MUslims or not true Muslims?
 
In order to develop Afghan, Afghan needs unity so the clever and brightest dont leave the nation as we are currently see Afghan is every where, even in Indonesia we have many Afghan refugees as well. Better for Taliban to set 70 % of their demand and the rest 30 % is for the current government, there all sides will be more satisfied than making Afghan as 100 % as Taliban wants. This will make Kabul people ( more educated compared to the rest Afghan) who are the supporter of current government work together to develop Afghanistan
 
This is what really happens it seems, this is why they dont even hesitate to kill another Muslim which is also their own fellow Afghan. What I see is that lack of knowledge among Taliban supporters, it could end up like China and Vietnam where the Communist initiate civil war in their respective country and then after a while they all become moderate and later accept Capitalism, the one that they were against and ready to die to fight it. So the war is practically useless in ideological point of view but CCP and Vietnam Communist Party do get the power, so in the end it is about power of one political group.
 
