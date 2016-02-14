What's new

Taliban Delegation visiting Pakistan in a mysterious move

After indian media announced that india is likely to step-up military training and assistance for Afghanistan National Army.

News have been received that in a mysterious move Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's delegation led by Sheikh Abdul Hakim Haqqani, head of the AT negotiating team, has left Doha for Pakistan.

Sources close to the AT say Haqqani hopes to get advice from the ‘group’s leaders’ on the postponement of the withdrawal of foreign troops and on attending the Istanbul Conference.

The sources say the IEA delegation is travelling from Qatar to Pakistan to get instructions from its "leaders", which is true, provided this isn't interpreted as the Quetta Shura and is understood to mean the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence and military chiefs according to Kyle Orton.

As soon as the Americans are out we should support the Taliban with full force. Help them take the cities, provide air power via drones.

Nobody benefits from a prolonged civil war.
 
taliban are out ally but they dont need instructions from us! news sounds like typical western/indian bs!
 
