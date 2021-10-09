Taliban delegation meets with US Representative for Afghanistan
by The Frontier Post
ISLAMABAD (TASS): A delegation of the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) held consultations in Islamabad with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West. This was announced on Sunday by Taliban-appoi-nted spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry, Abdul Kahar Balkhi, on his Twitter page.
“Foreign Minister [in the interim government formed by radicals] Amir Khan Mottaki met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West on the sidelines of an emergency session of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states. During the conversation, the sides discussed in detail the current economic and humanitarian the situation in Afghanistan, “the text emphasizes.
Earlier, Taliban representatives held talks with UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahiyan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and a number of other diplomats.
by The Frontier Post
ISLAMABAD (TASS): A delegation of the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) held consultations in Islamabad with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West. This was announced on Sunday by Taliban-appoi-nted spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry, Abdul Kahar Balkhi, on his Twitter page.
“Foreign Minister [in the interim government formed by radicals] Amir Khan Mottaki met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West on the sidelines of an emergency session of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states. During the conversation, the sides discussed in detail the current economic and humanitarian the situation in Afghanistan, “the text emphasizes.
Earlier, Taliban representatives held talks with UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahiyan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and a number of other diplomats.