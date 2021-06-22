Taliban confirms meeting with Indian delegation: Reports | Afghanistan | Foreign Secretary

darksider said:

.india trying to establish a connection with the Taliban.indian response is according to the new reality in Afghanistan

i want to see the opinion of people who want Pakistan to distance it delf from the Taliban.

They are idiots.... talib is the new reality of the region which Pakistan contemplated 25 years ago. This gives weight to the argument that talib is not an artificial construct but a local grassroot uprising, sure Pakistans influence was there but its main ingredient was death destruction and insecurity of early 90s.US has already signaled recognition for them. This is once in a life time chance for Pakistan to uproot india from its west.