Assassination in Dubai is a controversial topic especially by govt institutes. It is not only just about remaining in Sheikhs good books but there is more to that as we want to continue our activities without creating any fuss there we will require to use those locations for further intelligence as well. They could be taken out in the end destinations as well because we all know Dubai is mostly transition but there are few resident terrorist there who have hurt us but espionage in Dubai is not recommended the location is needed to track much bigger fish and future bad fish.

