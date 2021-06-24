What's new

Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals as foreign forces exit country

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,837
17
18,196
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Taliban fighters on Friday intensified clashes with Afghan forces and targeted militias allied with the government, officials said, stretching their dominance of border towns and closing in on two provincial capitals as foreign forces leave.

At least 10 Afghan soldiers and a commander of armed members belonging to the Abdul Rashid Dostum militia group in the northern province of Jowzjan were killed.

“The Taliban launched violent attacks on the outskirts of (provincial capital) Sheberghan this week and during heavy clashes, a pro-government militia forces’ commander loyal to Dustom was killed,” said Abdul Qader Malia, the deputy governor of Jowzjan province.

The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster by U.S.-led forces, have stepped up their campaign to defeat the U.S.-backed government as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war.

Another provincial council member said nine of the 10 districts of Jowzjan were now controlled by the Taliban and the contest to control Sheberghan was underway.

In southern Helmand province, damage to civilian property aggravated the humanitarian crisis as shops caught fire in a week-long battle to control the capital of Lashkar Gah.

The United Nations this week said it was deeply concerned about the safety of tens of thousands of people trapped in the city.

“Violence has only escalated and there is no way to assess the damage in Lashkar Gah as both sides are locked in an intense ground battle… it is hard to even recover bodies by aid agencies,” a senior Western security official said in Kabul.

The Lashkar Gah office of aid group Action Against Hunger was hit by a bomb during fighting in the area on Thursday.

“Civilians find themselves in between warring parties. They are being displaced from their homes and are often the first victims of the conflict,” said Mike Bonke, Action Against Hunger’s Country Director in Afghanistan

“Humanitarian organisations like Action Against Hunger try their best to support people’s needs, but we need safety guarantees from all parties to be able to operate,” he said in a statement.

en.alghadeertv.net

Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals as foreign forces exit country - Alghadeer TV

Taliban fighters on Friday intensified clashes with Afghan forces and targeted militias allied with
en.alghadeertv.net en.alghadeertv.net
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,654
19
5,708
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Looks like Zaranj (capital of Nimruz province, on the Iranian border) is the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban. (FYI; This was where India wanted to build a rail link into Afghanistan from Chabahar port on the Iranian coast.)

The ANDSF will probably be sending a lot of assets towards this city to try to take it back today or tomorrow. if the Talibs are smuggling manpads or ATGMs ...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423606075203465217
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistani Support Base Bolsters Taliban As U.S. Exits
Replies
2
Views
222
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Solomon2
In Pakistan, journalists' fear and censorship grow even as fatal violence declines
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Solomon2
Solomon2
X
Pak Army General perspective: Interview with Mahmud Ali Durrani
Replies
0
Views
687
-xXx-
X
pakistani342
Brahma Chellaney : Afghanistans looming partition
Replies
4
Views
972
Abu Zolfiqar
Abu Zolfiqar
MBI Munshi
In the Shadows of Anarchy and Jihad
Replies
2
Views
1K
MBI Munshi
MBI Munshi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom