Taliban clash with Turkmen border troops

Gangetic

Oct 25, 2018
First Iran, then Pakistan, now Turkmenistan...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477989758848618497


Kabul – Sources report clashes between Taliban forces and Turkmen troops in the Khamab district of Jowzjan.

“Three days ago, the Turkmen border guards had killed one civilian and beaten another,” said Helal Balkhi, acting head of the Taliban Information and Culture Department in Jowzjan province today (Monday, January 3rd).

According to him, the Taliban forces faced a military response from the Turkmen border forces when they went to the border of Khamab district to check the security situation this morning.

“The Taliban forces fired back in response to an attack by Turkmen border guards,” said Balkhi.

The details of the incident are not yet clear and no casualties have been reported.

However, Balkhi stated that the Taliban forces were not harmed in the clash.

For the past month, Turkmenistan has been the third neighboring country to be attacked by Taliban forces.

Earlier, the Taliban had clashed with Iranian and Pakistani forces over border issues.
 
Not confirmed yet. But more ironically, Taliban commander in the region is actually a Turkmen. And in the last few days, the tension had been rising senselessly.

While it is obvious that the complete isolation of the Taliban in the region will lead to a complete disaster, it cannot be explained with logic that they started to create a very problematic situation with their neighbors.
 
khail007

If a country is named 'HAJISTAN' along with Taliban's border; even then they will not spare that country.
 
khail007

untitled said:
Fair enough but I am pretty sure their are more Namazis than Hajjis in this world. And please I am no Sir
Brother, indeed you are right, agreed.
I just took that word 'HAJI' as in society and culture, they earn more protocol than 'Namazis'. People who even did not offer the prayers, wish to perform Hajj/Umrah. Indeed on the day of the judgment, in 'Abadaat' importance of namaz will be fundamental and there is no doubt about it.
 
