Taliban claims it controls 85% of Afghanistan territory
Local : 2021-07-09(Friday) 16:03:57
well, i may have been wrong last time i spoke about the Taliban in this sub-forum.
btw, that thread was deleted by someone with the message 'Reason: Cry like a baby now --- useless thread!!!' so i must have also stepped on some toes here and there, and while i can't apologize for insulting somebody if i don't know that what i'm doing is insulting to them, i can and will give more respect to those very same people when the situation allows it.
see, today i heard on CNN-US (which i have a web address or 2 for) that the Taliban are open to the idea of letting girls and young women go to school in a normal way, all the way to a university-degree.
and their march towards becoming the primary political power in Afghanistan progresses by the day.
i am not opposed to that, especially if the perk of the deal is that (nearly) no innocents were harmed.
i'd like to be one of the first white people to say this publicly (i'll echo it on a US forum that i visit sometimes, soon-ish) :
the Taliban might well be reasonable folk afterall.
however, and this is key, because i learnt this from the most recent US administrations' top-most people in public statements of theirs in western media, over the past 20 years.. :
we don't just trust. we verify.
if you want to *remain* the primary political-military group in Afghanistan, then please please for the love of God and Allah and All of The Prophets, their many Angels, humanity and the plant and animal kingdoms combined :
police your territory against terror training camps and munitions storage by terror group.
|Taliban officials said on Friday the Sunni Muslim insurgent group had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan, and its fighters were tightening their grip on strategic areas.
