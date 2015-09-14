What's new

Taliban captures Takhar's district, security force under siege

Taliban captures Takhar’s district, security force under siege
June 11, 2021

By Ariana News



The Taliban militants have captured the Ashkamash district of Northern Takhar province, sources said Friday.

Mohammad Azam Afzali, a member of the Provincial Council, said that the Afghan security forces are under siege by the Taliban in the central Bazar of the district.

“Due to the lack of reinforcements, the troops retreated from the district police headquarters last night and the Taliban took full control of the district,” Afzali said.

According to Afzali, more than 10 security forces have been killed in the skirmish in the last two days in the district.

Security sources, who did not want to be named, confirmed that the Taliban had completely captured the district, adding that the Bangi district of the province is also at risk of collapse.

He added that a checkpoint in the Seya Ab village of the Bangi had also fallen to the militants.

Local officials, however, have not commented yet.

The Taliban also claimed that it’s fighters have captured the district.

 
