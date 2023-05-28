Taliban captures Iranian territory, threatens to advance to Tehran within days

Exactly bro!Look, the Iranians have not their hands stringed behind their back like NATO forces.
They will hit them without the self-castrating rules.
We will see how far the Taliban will come.
Interesting, let's see how things roll out... Iranian retaliation clips will be appreciated 👍🏼The Taliban need to calm down, otherwise Iran will give a big beating to them. Iran can support the anti Taliban forces, create an west, north Afghanistan buffer state. At the moment everything is new so the neighbouring powers playing the waiting game.
