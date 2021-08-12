What's new

Taliban Capture Herat After Taking All the Govt Buildings

imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,338
0
1,379
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ahmet Pasha said:
Let Parsibaan Ashraf Ghani and Amarullah Saleh's women come here then we'll show them what a brothel really is. Bloody low life thugs.
Click to expand...
Feel sorry one will say immoral things about women even if they are enemies'. One should not go to amrullah level.
:(:(
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom