Taliban Capture First Provincial Capital Without Firing a Single Bullet - Another bad day for Indian Interests

Haha lolThe last few months have just been misery for India diplomatically and militarily. With billions lost just in Afghanistan, and all those years of toil to harm Pakistan, nothing is working for India lately. Some experts predict very soon India will be on the receiving end. Today the Zaranj port fell to the Taliban without a fight, and with it Indians hope to bypass Pakistan and CPEC.
BLA is disappearing slowly which is key because all their backers have been taken outBasically, now the Afghan borders with Baluchistan are secure, BLA is on the run. Mashallah.
Talibs should probably set up a refugee camp on their side of the border and get NGO and UN services if those international organizations really care about the IDPs. Much better then having people cross the border unnecessarily, especially during a pandemic.Will Pakistan allow its emotions to overtake by opening the flood gates to millions of Afghan refugees? Most likely!
We should welcome all refugees and then give them ride up to the Indian border and India can collect them from the Waugh check post. Only Ghani and Salah have to take a rikshaw ride from the Torkham to the Waugh so our kids can practice egg throwing art perfectly.