Taliban Capture First Provincial Capital Without Firing a Single Bullet - Another bad day for Indian Interests

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
Pakistan
United States
Elders probably didn’t want their city bombed so they surrendered it to the Talibs if I had to guess. Also it doubtful foreign and ANDSF forces (especially air assets) would be allowed to operate so close to the Iran border without that irritating (if not inviting a response from) the Iranians
 
Last edited:
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
The last few months have just been misery for India diplomatically and militarily. With billions lost just in Afghanistan, and all those years of toil to harm Pakistan, nothing is working for India lately. Some experts predict very soon India will be on the receiving end. Today the Zaranj port fell to the Taliban without a fight, and with it Indians hope to bypass Pakistan and CPEC.

1628272028147.png
 
Rafi

Jul 23, 2010
Pakistan
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The last few months have just been misery for India diplomatically and militarily. With billions lost just in Afghanistan, and all those years of toil to harm Pakistan, nothing is working for India lately. Some experts predict very soon India will be on the receiving end. Today the Zaranj port fell to the Taliban without a fight, and with it Indians hope to bypass Pakistan and CPEC.

Haha 🤣 lol
 
FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
Pakistan
United States
Samurai_assassin said:
Will Pakistan allow its emotions to overtake by opening the flood gates to millions of Afghan refugees? Most likely!
Talibs should probably set up a refugee camp on their side of the border and get NGO and UN services if those international organizations really care about the IDPs. Much better then having people cross the border unnecessarily, especially during a pandemic.
 
The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
Pakistan
Pakistan
Reportedly, very few of Taliban, almost like 4 arrived in the city and met with officials to surrender the city as it is surrounded by them. Quickly, Afghan Officials surrendered the City. Governor fled to Iran immediately. Not a single shot fired infact.
 
M

mudas777

Oct 24, 2016
Pakistan
United Kingdom
FuturePAF said:
Talibs should probably set up a refugee camp on their side of the border and get NGO and UN services if those international organizations really care about the IDPs. Much better then having people cross the border unnecessarily, especially during a pandemic.
We should welcome all refugees and then give them ride up to the Indian border and India can collect them from the Waugh check post. Only Ghani and Salah have to take a rikshaw ride from the Torkham to the Waugh so our kids can practice egg throwing art perfectly.
 
Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
Pakistan
United Kingdom
hahahahaha

ok I guess no one realised the significance of this. Indians just woke up from their wet dream of north south corridor or whatever they want to call it. lol.

1628277032472.png





A link to Delaram-Zaranj road - Why Iran's Chabahar port is important for India | The Economic Times (indiatimes.com)

Indian investment in the port would serve as a link to Delaram-Zaranj road that India built in Afghanistan. Chabahar port would give New Delhi a base to position itself after international troops withdraw from Afghanistan in 2014.<br><br>India-built Zaranj-Delaram road in Afghanistan will connect to the Chabahar port via Milak. Iran with financial aid from India is upgrading the Chabahar-Milak road.

The Chabahar-Milak-Zaranj-Delaram highway will open up the Indian market to Afghan farm products and other exports. <br><br>It will also help combat the scourge of illicit drugs production and export and assist the trade, transport and transit network of Iran.<br><br>An Indian JV company will lease two berths in Chahbahar’s Phase-I for 10 years, which could be renewed by “mutual pact”. <br><br>The JV will invest $85.21 m for equipping the two berths further within 12 months.


Taliban say thank you. :D :rofl:
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
India thought they will sabotage our CPEC by using their proxies like BLA, in the end got their Chabahar Route to Afghanistan and Central Asia blocked for an unforeseeable timeline.
 
-blitzkrieg-

Mar 1, 2015
Pakistan
Pakistan
I'm of the opinion to make new refugee camps along the border INSIDE afghan territory , a buffer zone managed by
both sides. ...basically with UN involved create a settlement for them there.
 
