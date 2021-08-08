What's new

Taliban capture 4th city - Sar-i-Pol

Agha Sher

Agha Sher

Agha Sher said:
Samangan's capital (Taliban already inside). forgot the 2nd city... so many things going on right now

Edit: remembered, the 2nd city is the capital of Ghor province
Battlion25 said:
I heard Nangahar has also fallen
Negative - Nangarhar is solid ANA. Taliban is not even attempting as of now. Taliban is overstretched - they had not imagined to progress this quickly.. They do not have the manpower to have too many fronts. Hell, even some captured districts are guarded by no more than 50 or so Taliban fighters.
 
Battlion25

Agha Sher said:
Negative - Nangarhar is solid ANA. Taliban is not even attempting as of now. Taliban is overstretched - they had not imagined to progress this quickly.. They do not have the manpower to have too many fronts. Hell, even some captured districts are guarded by no more than 50 or so Taliban fighters.
The civilians are joining them at higher rate due to gov't actions and corruptions.. Taking areas in unstoppable manner. This has been a surprise to themselves. It has turned into a popular uprising
 
