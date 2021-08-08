Taliban capture 4th city - Sar-i-Pol

Yeah, push ongoing for city number 6 and 7 - expected to be liberated by nightfallWow, this is lightning speed.
Samangan's capital (Taliban already inside). forgot the 2nd city... so many things going on right now
Edit: remembered, the 2nd city is the capital of Ghor province
Negative - Nangarhar is solid ANA. Taliban is not even attempting as of now. Taliban is overstretched - they had not imagined to progress this quickly.. They do not have the manpower to have too many fronts. Hell, even some captured districts are guarded by no more than 50 or so Taliban fighters.
The civilians are joining them at higher rate due to gov't actions and corruptions.. Taking areas in unstoppable manner. This has been a surprise to themselves. It has turned into a popular uprising