Taliban Blitzkrieg of 2021 ....

As it turns to a late hour here in the UK and as i about to settle in for the night, i am wondering what Afganistan will look like when I wake up in the morning.
- Will the Taliban be breaking down the gates of Kabul ?
- Will the Tabilan be using Ashraf Ghani head as a paperweight in the morning ?
- Is this is what was felt to hear of the Spanish war in 1936 when huddled over radio sets in the UK ?
- Or the German Blitzkrieg attack on Poland in 1939 that overwhelmed organised resistence in days when huddled over radio sets in the UK ?
- Or listening to the blow by blow account of the Blitzkrieg on the lower countries in France ?
I think the last time organised armed resistence fell this quickly was during the German Blitzkrieg attack in WWII ..
We are seeing this unveil itself over the modern internet - but the atmosphere must have been similar. Every hour is brining news of significant changes on the ground ...
So ... Lets see what tomorrow delivers ....
