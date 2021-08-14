Taliban Blitzkrieg of 2021 ....

Dalit said: Kabul is in reach. LOL my prediction seems to be spot on if the Taliban capture Kabul in coming days and week at most. Click to expand...

Taliban 2.0 would never capture kabul ever.I am sure of it.They only want ashraf ghani to resign.This gives them all the elements of victory.The resignation of Premier, foreign forces escaping, control of all provincial capitals and trade routes.They would choke kabul. Stop food and petrol supply to the capital. Even stop electricity. The kabul administration would resign itself.After that they would sit on the negotiating table with strength. Form a unity government in which they are majority.With different ethnicity have larger autonomy in their states and freedom to do whatever they want in their provinces.Ofcourse this would be the best case seanario.But situation can be changed. Western media is desperate to stay. Lobbies working hard for Americans not to leave. UK and other countries wanting to stay.If anyone bombed and slow taliban then they can change and attack kabul.Its complicated.Until now pakistan has played its cards well. The Americans may not be talking to us, but they are following our instructions. President biden has taken a lot of pressure and even owned this decision.They have even allowed to let taliban gain the provincial capitals. And it is happening with usa Coordination. Otherwise taliban would attack usa staff if they bomber.taliban are not going for City centers unless ashraf ghani and Americans forced them by bombarding them. Which make them take over whole of the country in the matter of weeks.