Taliban Bhutto: Unsanction Taliban & Help Them Build a Professional Military

BilaLOL says we need to help them build a military capable of taking on terrorist threats. He also said to unsanction them.

Yet more proof, that contrary to the faujeets, nakami league cultists & other general morons here who blamed Pak's pro-IEA policy on iMrAn nIAzI, it's actually state policy. So no, your wet dreams of your army going in & teaching them a lesson will remain wet dreams.

Best you delusional twats realize that not even your establishment thinks it's worth stirring a hornet's nest. Only way forward is through continuous engagement.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627244032815517697

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627244057821958144
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Pakistan imagines a proactive role of IMAFT in rebuilding capacity of Afghanistan's military.

Recently Indian trained Afghan military personnel returned home to Afghanistan. A consensus based approach is more diligent than such bilateral measures meant for exploitation under economic blackmail.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

And that not so professional army Taliban have defeated the Yanks, and earlier the Soviets and the suppossedly professsional Army have become a stooge, a lapdog of the US, a hegemon, a qabza mafia and keep doing regime change with political engineering and destroy the political economy.

Wish the Army here had the guts and bravery of Taliban forces, uncompromising and with courage of conviction, trust on Allah and not on US, Alas!!!

And not being sold to the highest bidder.
 
Bleek

Bleek

What the **** is wrong with these motherfuckers

They want to prop up their own enemy that's been destabilising and terrorising their country for decades 🤡🤡🤡

Useless retarded cucks

R2D2 said:
Looks like mature view.
Looks like the view of cucks who are afraid and want to be raped.

They might as well lobby for CSF funds for India and demand F-22s for them these clowns
 
V

villageidiot

Bleek said:
What the **** is wrong with these motherfuckers

They want to prop up their own enemy that's been destabilising and terrorising their country for decades 🤡🤡🤡

Useless retarded cucks


Looks like the view of cucks who are afraid and want to be raped.

They might as well lobby for CSF funds for India and demand F-22s for them these clowns
So what does this tell you? If IK and PDM have the same idea about the savages, that they can be our friends and Pakistan and the world needs to do more for them, are you sure that isn't the same idea that the establishment has. esp since it's the main driver of Pakistan's foreign policy.
 

