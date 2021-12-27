What's new

Taliban bans Afghan women from travelling more than 45 miles unless escorted by a male relative

Taliban bans Afghan women from travelling more than 45 miles unless escorted by a male relative and forbids drivers playing music in their vehicles
  • The Taliban have banned women from travelling distances longer than 45 miles
  • Women must be accompanied by a male relative if they want to go further
  • The directive also said transport should only be offered to Islamic hijab wearers
  • It comes after Afghanistan's new authorities asked television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring female actors
By David Averre For Mailonline and Afp

Published: 11:33 GMT, 26 December 2021 | Updated: 06:13 GMT, 27 December 2021




The Taliban have banned women from travelling distances longer than 45 miles unless accompanied by a male family member.
The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice today declared that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport if they are alone, and insisted transport be offered only to those wearing Islamic hijabs.
'Women travelling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometres) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member,' ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir said, specifying that it must be a close male relative.
The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.
The ministry had also called on women TV journalists to wear hijabs while presenting.
The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice today declared that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport if they are alone, and insisted transport be offered only to those wearing Islamic hijabs. (Pictured: Afghan women ride on a vehicle along a road in Mazar-i-Sharif on December 21, 2021)


The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice today declared that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport if they are alone, and insisted transport be offered only to those wearing Islamic hijabs. (Pictured: Afghan women ride on a vehicle along a road in Mazar-i-Sharif on December 21, 2021)
Mawlavi Sheikh Mohammed (R), the Taliban's Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, listens during a ceremony in which the former office of Ministry of Women Affairs was replaced with the 'The Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 20 October 2021




Mawlavi Sheikh Mohammed (R), the Taliban's Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, listens during a ceremony in which the former office of Ministry of Women Affairs was replaced with the 'The Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 20 October 2021
This image shows a copy of the directive given by the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice


+9


This image shows a copy of the directive given by the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice
The ministry's new directive preventing women from travelling alone over significant distances also said people should stop playing music in their vehicles.
The Taliban's interpretation of the hijab - which can range from a hair covering to a face veil or full-body covering - is unclear, and the majority of Afghan women already wear headscarves.
Since taking power in August, the Taliban have imposed various restrictions on women and girls, despite pledging a softer rule compared with their first stint in power in the 1990s.


In several provinces, local Taliban authorities have been persuaded to reopen schools - but many girls still remain cut off from secondary education.
Early this month, the Islamist group issued a decree in the name of their supreme leader instructing the government to enforce women's rights.
The decree did not mention girls' access to education.
Afghan burqa-clad women sit in front of a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Jalalabad on December 13, 2021.


+9


Afghan burqa-clad women sit in front of a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Jalalabad on December 13, 2021.
Some female news presenters have returned to work, but must wear hijabs according to the Taliban's directive
Activists hope that the Taliban's battle to gain international recognition and get aid flowing back into one of the poorest countries in the world will lead to them making concessions to women.
Respect for women's rights has repeatedly been cited by key global donors as a condition for restoring aid.
Women's rights were severely curtailed during the Taliban's previous stint in power.
They were then forced to wear the all-covering burqa, only allowed to leave home with a male chaperone and banned from work and education.
The latest restrictions imposed by the Taliban come amid severe food shortages, with an ongoing drought and reduced aid packages causing a huge proportion of Afghanistan's population to go without food.
Hundreds of Afghans gather in front of the governors office to requests humanitarian aid, in Qala-e-Naw, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021


+9

Hundreds of Afghans gather in front of the governors office to requests humanitarian aid, in Qala-e-Naw, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
Severe drought has dramatically worsened the already desperate situation in Afghanistan forcing thousands of people to flee their homes and live in extreme poverty (pictured: farmer stands on a barren field, Dec 13, 2021)


+9

Severe drought has dramatically worsened the already desperate situation in Afghanistan forcing thousands of people to flee their homes and live in extreme poverty (pictured: farmer stands on a barren field, Dec 13, 2021)
Necephor Mghendi, head of Afghanistan Delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said drought is leading to 'worrying food shortages, with around 22.8 million people - more than 55% of Afghanistan´s population - experiencing high levels of acute food shortages.'
Severe drought has affected more than 60% of the country´s provinces, 'but there is no single province not affected since some are facing serious or moderate drought.'
'If urgent measures are not taken, there will be a catastrophic humanitarian situation,' he said.
'It is arguably the worst humanitarian crisis in the world at the moment, and the saddest part is that early action and prompt action could have prevented it from escalating.'
Oil canisters used to carry water stand in the middle of the riverbed of dried-out river, in Sang-e-Atash, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021


+9

Oil canisters used to carry water stand in the middle of the riverbed of dried-out river, in Sang-e-Atash, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
Taliban ban women from travelling more than 45 miles without a male

The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice today declared that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport if they are alone.
The West and China should adopt the Talibanic code of conduct for their own societies since they have been discussing even better relations with the Taliban.

Secondly, the Taliban are proper Deobandis and I quote a fatwa from the Deoband mullah school in India ( where this fitna started ) on the same topic :
Social Matters >> Women's Issues
Question ID: 3729 Country: India

Title: How far is it permissible for a woman to go without a mehram? Can she go?

Question: How far is it permissible for a woman to go without a mehram? Can she go?

Answer ID: 3729

Bismillah hir-Rahman nir-Rahim !

(Fatwa: 71/71=J)

The Prophet (صلی اللہ علیہ وسلم) said: "Any it is now allowed for a woman who has belief in Allah and His messenger that she travels to a destination of more than 78 kms alone. Yes, she can travel this distance or more with a mehram (immediate relatives like father, son, husband, nephew). Some traditions refer to a distance of only three miles while some absolutely prohibit from traveling. All these traditions differ as per the worsening conditions of different ages and times. As much the fitna (mischief, evil) will prevail as much the cautiousness will be required.

Allah (Subhana Wa Ta'ala) knows Best
Darul Ifta,
Darul Uloom Deoband, India
The Deoband mullahs are generous, they allow up to 78 kms as compared to the Taliban who speak of 72 kms.
 
The West and China should adopt the Talibanic code of conduct for their own societies since they have been discussing even better relations with the Taliban.

Still better than being an enslaved and eunuch slave race to indian hindus/sanghis........... :azn:
Another afghan success story................:disagree:
 
People are making fun of the Taliban, but are they not following their religion or not?

I agree that they should focus on the country's economy first though.
 
It seems that Taliban are not in a mood to rule Afghanistan for long.
they dont know rule all they know is jihad and war . building a bridge need hard work/ engeenioring / meterials/steel/ machinery /management but destorying it need an IED . taliban know how to destroy only .
 
