What's new

Taliban ban women from parks, morality ministry says

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
85,805
95
140,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,.

Taliban ban women from parks, morality ministry says

Reuters
November 11, 2022

1668179743211.png



Afghan women will no longer be allowed in parks, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s morality ministry said, in part because they had not been meeting its interpretation of Islamic attire during their visits.

Mohammad Akif Muhajir, the spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, made the comments in an interview with local media and, when asked about the restrictions, referred Reuters to audio of the interview.

“For the last 14 or 15 months we were trying to provide an environment according to Sharia (Islamic law) and our culture for women to go to the parks,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the owners of parks didn’t cooperate with us very well, and also the women didn’t observe hijab as was suggested. For now, the decision has been taken that they are banned,” he said, referring to the group’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

Almost all women in Afghanistan wear a head scarf, or hijab, in public. However, the Taliban have said women should wear long flowing clothes that cover their bodies and also cover their faces, such as the all-enveloping burqa. Some women in Kabul and other urban centres do not cover their faces in public and others wear surgical face masks.

Western governments have said the Taliban needs to reverse its course on women’s rights, including a U-turn on signals they would open girls’ high schools, for any path towards formal recognition of the Taliban government.

It was not clear how long the park restrictions would last and whether they would be extended across Afghanistan.

Park operators in western Herat and northern Balkh and Badakhshan provinces said they had not been asked to stop women from entering yet.

Some women in those provinces told Reuters they were watching the restrictions in Kabul closely and were worried they might be applied in other provinces.

“Here they haven’t restricted women and girls yet but you will never know when they change their minds,” said a woman in Badakhshan who asked to remain anonymous.

The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law.


www.dawn.com

Taliban ban women from parks, morality ministry says

It is not clear how long the park restrictions will last and whether they will be extended across Afghanistan.
www.dawn.com
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
85,805
95
140,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

Banned from education, ‘idle’ Afghan girls are married off

AFP

1668182145395.png



KANDAHAR: Thirteen-year-old Zainab should have been shopping for a new school uniform this autumn but, with no prospect of girls’ schools reopening in Afghanistan, she was instead forced to pick out a wedding dress.

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul and banned teenage girls from education, many have been married off – often to much older men of their father’s choice.

“I cried a lot and kept telling my father that the Taliban would reopen girls’ schools,” Zainab said.

“But he said that’s not going to happen, and it’s better that I get married rather than sit idle at home.”

Her wedding date was fixed within hours of the would-be groom arriving with an offer of a few sheep, goats, and four sacks of rice as a bride price – a centuries-old custom for many in rural Afghanistan.

As is traditional, Zainab moved in with her new in-laws and husband – who is 17 years older than her.

“Nobody asked for my opinion,” she said.

Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are banned from going to secondary school.

Together with economic crisis and deep-rooted patriarchal values, many parents have accelerated the marriage of teenage daughters who have been mostly confined to their homes since the Taliban stopped their education.

“At my parent’s house, I used to wake up late… here, everybody scolds me,” Zainab told AFP from the Taliban’s power base of Kandahar.

“They say, ‘We have spent so much on you and you don’t know how to do anything’.”

Parents increasingly feel there is no future for girls in Afghanistan, said Mohammad Mashal, the head of a teachers’ association in the western city of Herat.

“They feel it is better girls get married and start a new life,” he said.

When the Taliban took back control of the country in August last year, there was brief hope they would allow more freedoms for women compared to their brutal, austere rule of the 1990s.

But a planned reopening of girls’ schools in March by the ministry of education was axed by the secretive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Officials claim the ban is temporary but have wheeled out a litany of excuses for the closures.

For many girls, it is already too late.

‘Now I wash dishes’

A team of AFP journalists interviewed several girls who have either married or become engaged in recent months.

Their real names are withheld for their safety.

“Never did I think I would have to stop studying and instead become a housewife,” said 16-year-old Maryam.

Taliban ban women from parks and funfairs in Afghan capital

She studied to grade six in a village, after which her father moved the family to the nearby town of Charikar, just north of Kabul, where his children could pursue higher education.

“Instead of studying, I now wash dishes, wash clothes and mop the floor. All this is so hard,” she said as she served breakfast to her father Abdul Qadir, 45.

Qadir had intended to let Maryam and her sisters study for degrees before searching for suitors.

“I wanted them to complete university education because I had worked hard for it and already spent so much money on them,” he told AFP.

Living in a rented apartment, Qadir – whose salary from a government job has been almost halved under Taliban rule – has had to sell some household items to feed his family.

“In Afghanistan, girls do not get many opportunities, and proposals for marriage stop coming after a time,” he said.

“My previous experience of the Taliban tells me they will not reverse their decision.”

Even if a reversal of policy was to come, it would be meaningless to Maryam.

“The first person to oppose my education will be my husband. He will be physically violent with me,” she told AFP.

Early marriage can often lead to a lifetime of suffering for girls and women.

Such marriages are particularly common in rural areas of Afghanistan where dowries given to brides’ families are a vital source of income.

Experts say education is pivotal in delaying the weddings of girls, and with it childbearing that comes with a higher rate of infant mortality and maternal deaths at a young age.

A girl is a ‘burden’

Women have been told to cover up with the hijab or preferably with an all-encompassing burqa when in public or, better still, to leave home only if absolutely necessary.

Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy has collapsed since the exit of foreign forces, leaving hundreds of thousands without jobs and half its 38 million people facing hunger, aid agencies say.

In a twisted sense of sacrifice, some young women are offering themselves up for marriage to help alleviate the financial load.

“(My father) did not force me, but the situation was such that I accepted a proposal and got engaged,” said 15-year-old Sumayya in the capital, Kabul.

Sisters Sara, 20, and Fatima, 19, had been months away from sitting university entrance exams when their high school was closed, leaving them unable to graduate.

With the family in crisis after their father died from Covid-19, they declared one after the other that the search for husbands should begin.

“My conscience tells me that it’s better to marry than be a burden on my family,” Fatima said.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Afghan women protest Taliban decree to cover faces
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
4K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
ghazi52
Afghan Taliban bar govt employees without beards from work
2 3
Replies
34
Views
3K
AZMwi
AZMwi
ghazi52
Afghanistan's female TV presenters must cover their faces, say Taliban
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
3K
KendoKhan
KendoKhan
ghazi52
Taliban to open high schools for girls next week, official says
Replies
3
Views
1K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
ghazi52
Taliban kill six IS members in raid in Afghan capital
Replies
2
Views
207
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom