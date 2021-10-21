Log in
Taliban at Torkham removed Pakistani flag from the truck carrying aid from Pakistan
Inception-06
6 minutes ago
I
Inception-06
6 minutes ago
IceCold
2 minutes ago
Wasnt this old news or something happened recently?
Goenitz
1 minute ago
I think also arrests have been made...
Bilal.
1 minute ago
IceCold said:
Wasnt this old news or something happened recently?
Click to expand...
Yes old news. From what I remember they have been punished.
