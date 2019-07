Are you really trying to justify any action of TTP.



Straight ban if you really think this is a good news from Talibaboons



@ topic



We guys always raise fingers like "shayr aaya shayr aaya" childhood story. It is possible that he genuinely received this email from the leftover of TTP which seriously needs to addressed and the leftover wanna be terrorists needs to be dispatched to the same place where their seniors were sent by Pakistan Army.

Click to expand...