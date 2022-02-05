What's new

Taliban ARRESTS 24 BLA/BRA Terrorists

SOUTHEASTERN AFGHANISTAN

Special forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan conducted a joint Intelligence Based Operation 2 days ago and successfully captured 27 terrorists belonging to the Indian terrorist organisation BLA and others.

The terrorist have been shifted to a secure location for enhanced interrogation, in connection with recent unsuccessful terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1489874287456571392

Afghan talibans have reportedly arrested more than 24 Baloch militants in connection with recent BLA & BLF attacks in Afghanistan. As per reports, militants were arrested by Taliban's Directorate of intelligence & shifted to unknown place.

Baloch separatist groups, mostly living in Europe, have in past accused Taliban of handing over Baloch militants to Pakistan. However, this much number of Baloch militants have never been arrested before in Afghanistan. So if this is true, this would be incredible.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1489857270951206912

Terrorists are framing this as "refugees being illegally detained"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1489684104773881861

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1489693410965561355

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1489656259330682882
 
