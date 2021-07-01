Taliban Armour and Artillery in Action, Prelude to a Major Urban Assault

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
With most Afghan rural districts in Taliban hands, the focus is now shifting towards the bigger cities. As in the past, the fall of the Big cities will not be that easy. It will require a lot of manpower, logistics, intelligence and weapons. So far the Taliban has been very successful in capturing scores of US hardware needed for the final push. In the past Tanks played a pivotal part in the fall of the major cities. Recently the Taliban have started to use Tanks, Artillery and Armoured vehicles as they push closer and closer towards the complete victory.
TANKS IN ACTION
1)
ARTILLERY IN ACTION
1)
ARMORED CARS IN ACTION
1) https://twitter.com/Zalmay_Afg/status/1410610309484613642
