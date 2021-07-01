What's new

Taliban Armour and Artillery in Action, Prelude to a Major Urban Assault

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,988
21
16,615
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
With most Afghan rural districts in Taliban hands, the focus is now shifting towards the bigger cities. As in the past, the fall of the Big cities will not be that easy. It will require a lot of manpower, logistics, intelligence and weapons. So far the Taliban has been very successful in capturing scores of US hardware needed for the final push. In the past Tanks played a pivotal part in the fall of the major cities. Recently the Taliban have started to use Tanks, Artillery and Armoured vehicles as they push closer and closer towards the complete victory.
1625155135625.png


TANKS IN ACTION
1)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1410205321545592836
2)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1410510709163708416

ARTILLERY IN ACTION
1)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1410261515333160962
2)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1410540544758108161

ARMORED CARS IN ACTION
1)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1410144825282904064
2)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1410197132628406283
3)https://twitter.com/Zalmay_Afg/status/1410610309484613642
1625155224317.png
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
21,315
17
19,297
Country
India
Location
India
The way the Taliban says Allahu Akbar while firing the artillery gun is in the same manner another of Western governments' boys do. I mean the "Syrian rebels".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom