What's new

Taliban are guided by Pakistan's special forces, says Afghan First Vice President Saleh

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,290
21
17,104
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1626119219776.png


First Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh on Monday said that the Taliban are guided by special units of the Pakistani army.

Saleh wrote on his Facebook page that from the organizational point of view, the Taliban are divided into three sections, the first of which is guided by Pakistan's special anti-terrorist cells, reported Tolo News.

In part of this article, he wrote: "From an organizational point of view, the strength of the enemy is divided into three parts-- The first section deals with trained personnel directly guided by special Pakistani counter-insurgency units/nuclei from Peshawar-Quetta and elsewhere. Google communication tools and maps make it very easy. The second part is the local parts that work under the name of the military commission, and they do not play many roles except by extorting money from the people and imposing parties on the local people. The third part is the recent recruits and summonses who have no morals."

The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan created a very immediate vacuum, "but that government forces were in order," said Saleh, reported Tolo News.

Further, he added that if the Taliban gain more land, they will still not be able to rule the country, and the people are suffering in areas under Taliban control.

Moreover, some members of the House of Representatives said that men and women must take up arms and stand up for the preservation of the system and the achievements of the past decades, reported Tolo News.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said, "I ask all respected lawyers to stand bravely by your people and fight the enemy for your material and spiritual possessions."

"Let's unite and stand by the security forces," said Reyhaneh Azad, a Daikundi MP.

The Members of Parliament accused the Taliban of violating the human rights of the people in a number of districts they have just reached.

"Why are the UN, human rights organizations, silent on the Afghan issue?" said Gul Ahmad Nourzad, a Nimroz MP.

Earlier, Taliban attacks on several security outposts in Ghazni city were pushed back on Sunday morning.

in.news.yahoo.com

Taliban are guided by Pakistan's special forces, says Afghan First Vice President Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): First Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh on Monday said that the Taliban are guided by special units of the Pakistani army.
in.news.yahoo.com in.news.yahoo.com

Everyone knows Saleh is a RAW agent, his anti-Pakistan Stance is well known.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
682
-1
868
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
Well he could be right I once saw an ex volunteer fighter say the same thing plus he showed a pic of an official Pakistani military in Afghanistan there is a possibility of it being fake.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
4,480
-1
7,464
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Unfortunately Afghanistan puppet govt is full of loyal servants. These servants then act on behalf of their masters and not for the greater good of the nation. Pakistan have same issues too.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,791
1
2,833
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
OP, not really a surprise. I am amazed why the Kabul regime has not mentioned this before or more often.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,838
-3
24,257
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 761736

First Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh on Monday said that the Taliban are guided by special units of the Pakistani army.

Saleh wrote on his Facebook page that from the organizational point of view, the Taliban are divided into three sections, the first of which is guided by Pakistan's special anti-terrorist cells, reported Tolo News.

In part of this article, he wrote: "From an organizational point of view, the strength of the enemy is divided into three parts-- The first section deals with trained personnel directly guided by special Pakistani counter-insurgency units/nuclei from Peshawar-Quetta and elsewhere. Google communication tools and maps make it very easy. The second part is the local parts that work under the name of the military commission, and they do not play many roles except by extorting money from the people and imposing parties on the local people. The third part is the recent recruits and summonses who have no morals."

The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan created a very immediate vacuum, "but that government forces were in order," said Saleh, reported Tolo News.

Further, he added that if the Taliban gain more land, they will still not be able to rule the country, and the people are suffering in areas under Taliban control.

Moreover, some members of the House of Representatives said that men and women must take up arms and stand up for the preservation of the system and the achievements of the past decades, reported Tolo News.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said, "I ask all respected lawyers to stand bravely by your people and fight the enemy for your material and spiritual possessions."

"Let's unite and stand by the security forces," said Reyhaneh Azad, a Daikundi MP.

The Members of Parliament accused the Taliban of violating the human rights of the people in a number of districts they have just reached.

"Why are the UN, human rights organizations, silent on the Afghan issue?" said Gul Ahmad Nourzad, a Nimroz MP.

Earlier, Taliban attacks on several security outposts in Ghazni city were pushed back on Sunday morning.

in.news.yahoo.com

Taliban are guided by Pakistan's special forces, says Afghan First Vice President Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): First Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh on Monday said that the Taliban are guided by special units of the Pakistani army.
in.news.yahoo.com in.news.yahoo.com

Everyone knows Saleh is a RAW agent, his anti-Pakistan Stance is well known.
Click to expand...

Do these guys ever stop to think how stupid and mentally retarded they sound or does it just come naturally to them?............ :disagree:
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
4,484
1
5,202
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 761736

First Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh on Monday said that the Taliban are guided by special units of the Pakistani army.

Saleh wrote on his Facebook page that from the organizational point of view, the Taliban are divided into three sections, the first of which is guided by Pakistan's special anti-terrorist cells, reported Tolo News.

In part of this article, he wrote: "From an organizational point of view, the strength of the enemy is divided into three parts-- The first section deals with trained personnel directly guided by special Pakistani counter-insurgency units/nuclei from Peshawar-Quetta and elsewhere. Google communication tools and maps make it very easy. The second part is the local parts that work under the name of the military commission, and they do not play many roles except by extorting money from the people and imposing parties on the local people. The third part is the recent recruits and summonses who have no morals."

The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan created a very immediate vacuum, "but that government forces were in order," said Saleh, reported Tolo News.

Further, he added that if the Taliban gain more land, they will still not be able to rule the country, and the people are suffering in areas under Taliban control.

Moreover, some members of the House of Representatives said that men and women must take up arms and stand up for the preservation of the system and the achievements of the past decades, reported Tolo News.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said, "I ask all respected lawyers to stand bravely by your people and fight the enemy for your material and spiritual possessions."

"Let's unite and stand by the security forces," said Reyhaneh Azad, a Daikundi MP.

The Members of Parliament accused the Taliban of violating the human rights of the people in a number of districts they have just reached.

"Why are the UN, human rights organizations, silent on the Afghan issue?" said Gul Ahmad Nourzad, a Nimroz MP.

Earlier, Taliban attacks on several security outposts in Ghazni city were pushed back on Sunday morning.

in.news.yahoo.com

Taliban are guided by Pakistan's special forces, says Afghan First Vice President Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): First Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh on Monday said that the Taliban are guided by special units of the Pakistani army.
in.news.yahoo.com in.news.yahoo.com

Everyone knows Saleh is a RAW agent, his anti-Pakistan Stance is well known.
Click to expand...

true or not he should ensure he has a passport to run away to india
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Do these guys ever stop to think how stupid and mentally retarded they sound or does it just come naturally to them?............ :disagree:
Click to expand...
This is what happens if you are india educated
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,838
-3
24,257
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
PradoTLC said:
true or not he should ensure he has a passport to run away to india


This is what happens if you are india educated
Click to expand...




Very true.

The way these guys keep moaning about and cursing Pakistan anyone would think that their wives, mothers and all their other female relatives must have run off with Pakistani guys..............:disagree:
 
P

prothought

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 22, 2021
55
0
80
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 761736

First Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh on Monday said that the Taliban are guided by special units of the Pakistani army.

Saleh wrote on his Facebook page that from the organizational point of view, the Taliban are divided into three sections, the first of which is guided by Pakistan's special anti-terrorist cells, reported Tolo News.

In part of this article, he wrote: "From an organizational point of view, the strength of the enemy is divided into three parts-- The first section deals with trained personnel directly guided by special Pakistani counter-insurgency units/nuclei from Peshawar-Quetta and elsewhere. Google communication tools and maps make it very easy. The second part is the local parts that work under the name of the military commission, and they do not play many roles except by extorting money from the people and imposing parties on the local people. The third part is the recent recruits and summonses who have no morals."

The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan created a very immediate vacuum, "but that government forces were in order," said Saleh, reported Tolo News.

Further, he added that if the Taliban gain more land, they will still not be able to rule the country, and the people are suffering in areas under Taliban control.

Moreover, some members of the House of Representatives said that men and women must take up arms and stand up for the preservation of the system and the achievements of the past decades, reported Tolo News.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said, "I ask all respected lawyers to stand bravely by your people and fight the enemy for your material and spiritual possessions."

"Let's unite and stand by the security forces," said Reyhaneh Azad, a Daikundi MP.

The Members of Parliament accused the Taliban of violating the human rights of the people in a number of districts they have just reached.

"Why are the UN, human rights organizations, silent on the Afghan issue?" said Gul Ahmad Nourzad, a Nimroz MP.

Earlier, Taliban attacks on several security outposts in Ghazni city were pushed back on Sunday morning.

in.news.yahoo.com

Taliban are guided by Pakistan's special forces, says Afghan First Vice President Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): First Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh on Monday said that the Taliban are guided by special units of the Pakistani army.
in.news.yahoo.com in.news.yahoo.com

Everyone knows Saleh is a RAW agent, his anti-Pakistan Stance is well known.
Click to expand...
Look who is crying! A worthless puppet installed on Afghans by foreign occupation forces! Even an ordinary Afghan freedom fighter/Talib has much more worth than this disgraced sell-out. If this worthless puppet's masters have been defeated, humiliated, and thrown out by Taliban then what worth this puppet has of his own?
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
648
-2
613
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
Really Amrullah Saleh? That's the best you could do?

After tryna be like James Bond in the Osama aftermath only thing you can do is promote ethnonationalism, claiming Peshawar is your "winter capital". Can't do anything about Taliban capturing Wakhan, so brace yourself to have the same fate as Karzai or Najeebullah
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 7, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Red Wolf
Ashraf Ghani: The Theorist in the Palace
Replies
13
Views
1K
pakistani342
pakistani342

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom