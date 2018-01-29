What's new

Taliban announces creation of new Supreme Court of Afghanistan

Taliban announces creation of new Supreme Court of Afghanistan


The Frontier Post







KABUL (TASS): The Taliban movement in Afghanistan announced the creation of a new Supreme Court in the country. The corresponding statement was published on Twitter on Friday on the page of Taliban spokesman Alhanafi Wardak.

“The leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan made a decision to create a Supreme Court. Sheikh Mawlavi Abdul Hakim Haqqani was appointed temporary supr-eme judge, his first deputy was Mawlavi Mohammad Qasim Turkman, and the second deputy was Mawlavi Abdul Malik”, – indicated in the text.

In 1996-2001, when the Taliban were in power in Afghanistan, the entire judicial system was under the control of the clergy. Its structure included the Supreme Court, headed by the qazi-ul-kuzat (supreme judge), civil courts (subdivided into civil courts of first instance, cassation and appeal courts), and military courts. By order of the then leader Mullah Omar (1960-2013), all controversial issues that arose during the trials were referred to authoritative clerics.

In addition, ad hoc tribunals consisting of three Sharia judges were widespread throughout the country. The decrees were carried out after their approval by the leadership of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”.

After the overthrow of the Taliban and the adoption of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in 2004, a Supreme Court was established in the country, consisting of nine judges, each of whom was appointed by the president with the consent of parliament for a ten-year term. According to the 130th article of the basic law, in case of controversial issues, the judges had to be guided by the instructions of the Hanafi madhhab (law school in Islam).
 
